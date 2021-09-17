NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 75  |  September 17, 2021

Newspaper donations needed 091721

Newspaper donations needed at the Animal Shelter 

The Laguna Beach Animal Shelter is currently in need of newspaper donations. The donations will be used to help line cages, litter boxes, and for runs. Nancy Goodwin, shelter director, is hoping that anyone who can help with this request will drop off newspaper donations to the shelter as soon as they can. 

The Laguna Beach Animal Shelter adoption procedures are designed to make sure that both the potential family and the animal adopted are in the very best situation possible. Due to their approach to adoption, the shelter’s return rate is five percent as compared to the national return rate of 50 percent.

The LB Animal Shelter is located at 20612 Laguna Canyon Rd. For information on adoption procedures, call (949) 497-3552 or go to www.puplagunabeach.org/our-pets.php.

 

