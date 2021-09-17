Committee recommends defensible space guidelines 091721

Committee recommends defensible space guidelines for fire safety

By SARA HALL

In an effort to better protect residents, their homes, and the entire community from a potential wildfire, a local committee this week approved recommending the updated defensible space guidelines for existing structures in the very high fire hazard severity zone.

The Emergency and Disaster Preparedness Committee reviewed and unanimously agreed on Monday (September 13) to recommend support for the updated guideline to City Council. The item is scheduled to be on the council agenda for Tuesday (September 21).

The ordinance council consider will: Establish defensible space zones around existing structures; provide requirements for tree, shrub, and grass thinning; and create a documentation procedure for vegetation compliance. If approved, the ordinance would return for a second reading on October 5. Per state law, it would become effective 30 days after its approval on the second reading, or November 5.

The Fire Risk Mitigation Subcommittee presented the resolution in support of the Laguna Beach Fire Department’s proposed guidelines that the EDPC ultimately approved. The committee provides input and advice on all matters pertaining to disaster prevention, planning, and preparedness, but the council has the final say on the matter.

It requires proper maintenance of trees and other vegetation in a community with a high fire risk, said EDPC Chair Matt Lawson. It keeps individuals, their families, and their neighbors all safe, he added.

It’s a misconception that this will change the look and feel of the town, added EDPC member Thomas Gibbs.

“This is not altering the character of Laguna Beach,” Gibbs said. “It’s requiring property owners to be responsible to keep Laguna Beach safe and to protect their neighbors, and themselves, from spreading fires.”

“It requires all of us to govern our own property, to maintain our own property, so as to protect the character of the community and keep us and our neighbors safe,” he added.

North Emerald Bay during the 1993 Laguna Beach fire

The guideline will be utilized for defensible space inspections required by Assembly Bill 38 during the home sale process, and as needed for citizen complaints concerning potentially dangerous vegetation on private properties with existing buildings, staff explained.

On July 1, the new requirements for compliance with AB 38 went into effect for residential property sales in the very high fire hazard severity zone. Approximately 87 percent of the city of Laguna Beach is in this zone.

LBFD Fire Marshal Jim Brown discussed the recent modifications to the guideline at Monday’s meeting. It was revised based on comments received during and after the workshop on July 14.

Tuesday’s updated guideline is very similar to the version presented at the recent workshop, but there are some changes, Brown said.

“We got some good feedback in the workshop,” Brown said.

Staff modified the exclusions to show what it does and doesn’t cover, he noted.

“There was ambiguity in how, or where, it would be applied,” Brown explained.

It clarifies that the guideline is not going to be used for any type of new construction or major remodel as defined by the zoning code (not the building division), Brown noted.

It is also not applicable to projects that are or were constructed under the LBFD Landscape/Fuel Modification Standards and Maintenance Program, which requires more stringent fuel management than the defensible space guideline and greatly increases the survivability of a structure during a wildfire.

After some questions regarding what does apply to new construction or major remodel, Brown explained that guidelines for those projects are in the works.

“That’s the million-dollar question,” Brown said. “I had to walk a real tight rope on this one and you’re seeing it in here.”

If a project is in the FM zone, the municipal code already requires that it comply with the fuel modification standards. And because there is no current mandate to apply the fuel mod guidelines to construction projects outside the FM zone, as the city studies the environmental impacts of that through a California Environmental Quality Act initial study, Brown explained.

The initial CEQA study won’t be until early 2022, he noted, but they couldn’t wait any longer and had to proceed with the defensible space guidelines they did have ready.

Ideally, this would be a little clearer in referencing how all major remodels and new construction can comply, but it doesn’t say that because they can’t say that just yet, Brown said.

There’s still a bit of footwork to do, but he feels positive about the general direction, Brown said. He’s very hopeful and positive about the process, he added.

“This is a tiered process,” Brown said, and it’s pretty well laid out. “It’s not guesswork, we’ve got a safety element, it’s coming…The initial CEQA study is very much in process, it’s coming to council. Defensible space guideline is coming to council in a week and a half. This is, in my opinion, phenomenal steps in a really short period of time.”

It might be better not doing it all at once anyway, EDPC member Ernest Hackmon noted.

“Let’s just get this step and then we’ll work on the next steps as they’re sequenced,” he said.

This is relatively non-controversial (compared to trying to cover new construction, remodels, and existing structures all at once) and they’ve made modifications to make it more palatable and easier to apply, he said.

A team of experienced hand crews also work in fuel modification zones to clear brush by hand

At the July workshop, they also got a lot of feedback on what it looks like to thin vegetation, specifically shrubs and trees, and there was some confusion about what needed to be done. So, they widened the way in which they could need or use the guideline, to give people a little more latitude, Brown explained.

Under vegetation, for example, ornamental and native shrubs shall be thinned, relocated, or removed to provide no more than 50 percent density and/or coverage and shall be positioned to limit plant continuity and inhibit fire progression.

The “density and/or coverage” was the key change, Brown explained. Before it only said “coverage,” which didn’t sit well with some residents and didn’t fit properly with the fuel modification expansion program (which includes fuel break crews of both goats and people). The hand crew fuel breaks are at 50 percent, but the way they hit that target has some flexibility, Brown explained.

“So, we tried to do a better job at working that flexibility into this language,” he said.

He also admitted that by adding that flexibility it also adds a bit ambiguity.

“We know that, but we figured because every property is so unique, it’s never going to be a cookie-cutter approach no matter what we do,” Brown said. “We would need [that flexibility] whether we put it in the guideline or not, we would need it, we would use it.”

So, they made sure to include it in the guideline.

It also gives the inspector the ability to make field decisions of what’s best for the site in keeping with fire safety, Brown added.

Brown emphasized that the guideline will not mandate the removal of trees. Taking the top 10 or 20 feet off will also not be mandated. Although someone can choose to remove, trim, or top it, if they want, he added, it’s left to the discretion of the property owner and, to some degree, the inspector.

“We understand how important trees are to the community,” Brown said. “We’re looking at it more as reducing it somehow.”

The downside to using the Cal Fire defensible space guideline is that it’s a “catch all” for the entire state. Anything they inspect, which is most of the state, they often require trees and shrubs to be removed, Brown explained.

“We knew that would never work here. And we didn’t really think it was necessary,” he said. “We did, and still do, believe that aggressively thinning, in a smart way, can do the job.”

That doesn’t include dead vegetation, which is always required to be removed. They have had a longtime policy regarding dead vegetation, including dead limbs on live trees or vegetation, Brown said.

“We will not be changing any of that,” Brown said. “We will continue to pursue dead vegetation in the way we always have, whether its part of a defensible space inspection or it’s just dead and somebody calls us up.”

They tried to word it to meet the needs of everybody in the community, Brown said.

Other changes were minor or clarifying verbiage and updating the zone diagram example.

Overall, the EDPC members were on board and supported the guidelines, some commented that they need to do more and there needs to be a focus on public education and outreach.

“Even this is not as far as we need to go,” Gibbs said.

They have to go in steps, he said. It’s two-fold: First, there will always be opposition, but they have to present the sensible argument about protecting the entire community; second, they have to educate the community of the importance of defensible space.

“I think this is a good step,” Gibbs said. “If you add this, plus the effort we’re getting from new construction and major remodel, plus what’s going in the safety element, those are all steps in the right direction. And I’m confident we’ll get there, but we’re not going to get there overnight.”

They don’t want to force people to do anything, Hackmon agreed, the better route is offering resources to help educate the public on prudent ways to make their homes safer and, in doing that, making the community safer.

People are much more aware of it now, Gibbs said; between insurance, buying/selling homes, and the recent wildfires, the public is much more aware of fire safety.

Lawson encouraged his fellow EDPC colleagues to attend and speak up at the council meeting.

“And make our voices heard to make sure council understands that we believe this is important, this is a good thing for the city,” Lawson said. “I think it’s not only the responsible thing to do from the standpoint of public safety and protecting our residents and their homes, I think it’s also a very important thing to do from the standpoint of preserving…our natural environment and preserving our architectural heritage.”