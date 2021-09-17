NewLeftHeader

Local Michelle Highberg takes over 091721

Local Michelle Highberg takes over as Chief Relationship Officer at the Boys & Girls Club

The Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach (BGCLB) has announced that local Michelle Highberg has taken over the position of Chief Relationship Officer. Highberg, who most recently served as Director of Development for Discovery Science Foundation, officially began her new role in May.

According to Highberg, “As a mom of three children born and raised in the LBUSD, I bring a new perspective to the Club. I am honored to work in partnership with Chief Relationship Officer Pam Estes and Chief Development Officer Michelle Fortezzo during this unparalleled time of growth. This pandemic has created new socio-emotional and academic gaps. Our Club is equipped with stellar staff who help every child thrive, from both my hometown and beyond, with inclusion, diversity, equity, and access.”

The Highberg family’s giving scope includes children, education, wellness, the arts, and environmental stewardship which perfectly align with core values presented at the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach. As she understands that giving in any form is transformational, a philanthropy club has emerged since her arrival. Members often appear at her office door sharing their daily acts of kindness.

According to BGCLB Board Member, philanthropist, attorney, and PTA peer Jimmy Azadian, “I cannot tell which of Michelle’s qualities defines her. Whether it is her unmatched enthusiasm, deep care for the kiddos of our community, or her true gift of friend-raising. After getting to know her better, I now believe each one of these qualities defines her. Her vision is to help our kiddos (and staff) reach their dreams. I warmly welcome her to our Club and look forward to the outstanding work she will do to help us prepare our future generations with lives of purpose to achieve their every goal.” 

Highberg has also been working closely with the Board of Director’s Philanthropy Leader Phyllis Phillips, who shared, “It has been a pleasure working with Michelle her first couple of months. I am excited she has joined Pam Estes and Michelle Fortezzo on the executive team. As they all possess different yet valuable talents, I can only imagine what the future may hold. Based on increased needs for the services we provide for kids and families, our leadership matters.”

Highberg’s professional career began in fashion as an assistant buyer in New York City after graduating from the University of Wisconsin in Madison where she majored in French and Art History. Although she had never been to California (raised in Larchmont, N.Y.), she fearlessly accepted a new job in Laguna Beach when she was twenty-one. Born into the nonprofit sector – her artist mom taught in the inner-city schools, and her social worker dad’s last full-time job was Managing Director of Big Brothers Big Sisters of New York City – to Highberg, fashion felt fun, but not as fulfilling as helping people. 

As she had worked for the Alumni Association as a college student, Highberg continued fundraising as a volunteer when her children began preschool at Laguna Presbyterian. In 2005, she felt a deeper call to action during the Bluebird slide when she joined forces with Mayor Elizabeth Pearson, the City of Laguna Beach, and the MTV show producers who collaborated on a fundraiser at [seven-degrees] to assist families in need. Highberg’s eldest son Zachary is now a junior at Berkeley, Morgan a sophomore at UC Santa Barbara, and her daughter Melanie is a senior and star runner at Laguna Beach High School. 

A gift she has identified from her new role has been to increase her compassion, acceptance, and ability to understand different perspectives. 

“Immediately, I recognized unique integrity and leadership in our stellar board of directors and CEO. However, more recently, I have been humbled by the extended family at the Club, led by Hans, Krissy, Danny, and our brilliant leadership. Every child who enters our doors gets to play, learn, smile, and be a kid. I feel for these digital natives who crave meaningful relationships. I only wish I knew of all the magic when mine were little. It is one of my goals that more Laguna Beach parents get to understand it, and soon.” 

The Club is undergoing expansion and enhancement to help all kids thrive. 

To learn more about the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach, visit boys&girlsclublagunabeach.org, or to get involved, email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

 

