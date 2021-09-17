NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 75  |  September 17, 2021

Mayor Whalen celebrates return of Olympians

Courtesy of City of LB

Laguna Beach Mayor Bob Whalen joined our 2020 Olympic athletes from Orange County for a recognition parade to celebrate our hometown heroes hosted by Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley, 2nd District, along with Assemblywoman Cottie Petrie-Norris and other federal/state/local government, business, and community partners on Sunday, Sept 12. Aria and Makenzie Fischer were honored for their Olympic Gold Medal win in Women’s Water Polo.

 

