Council hears Laguna Canyon Road improvements, defensible space guidelines, idea to prohibit retail sale of tobacco and vaping products

By SARA HALL

City Council has a varied and full agenda next week, including items related to Laguna Canyon Road improvements, defensible space guidelines, an idea to study prohibiting retail sale of tobacco and vaping products, and an update of Design Review Board bylaws.

On Tuesday (September 21), council will consider work on the Laguna Canyon Road Improvement Project.

If approved, council will:

--Authorize the city manager, or her designee, to approve a contract amendment with HDR Engineering, Inc., in an amount not to exceed $200,000 to revise the Laguna Canyon Road Project Study Report to study a reversible transit lane alternative and resubmit it to Caltrans for approval.

--Authorize the city manager, or her designee, to approve a contract amendment with Caltrans, in an amount not to exceed $25,000, for cost reimbursement to Caltrans for its review of the revised Project Study Report.

--Direct staff to coordinate with Caltrans and the Orange County Transportation Agency to identify funding sources to fund the design and construction of bicycle, pedestrian, transit, and utility undergrounding improvements along Laguna Canyon Road.

--Direct staff to obtain a cost proposal from Southern California Edison to provide preliminary design services for the undergrounding of transmission lines in the Orange County Parks property along Laguna Canyon Road from Canyon Acres to El Toro Road, and authorize the city manager, or her designee, to negotiate necessary agreements for approval by the city council.

--Direct staff to enter negotiations with Caltrans for the acquisition of Laguna Canyon Road through the Caltrans relinquishment process contingent upon the identification of sufficient funding to construct bicycle, pedestrian, transit, and utility undergrounding improvements approved by the city.

--Appropriate $100,000 from the Wildfire Mitigation and Fire Safety Fund to the Laguna Canyon Road Master Plan and Utility Undergrounding Project.

Traffic and utility poles line along Laguna Canyon Road

Since Laguna Canyon Road, or State Route 133, is owned, operated, and under the jurisdiction of Caltrans, council directed staff to pursue state legislation that would allow, but not require, the city to acquire the road. Assemblywoman Cottie Petrie-Norris sponsored AB 2172, which was signed into law on September 24, 2020, and provides legislative authorization for the road to be transferred, the city staff report explains.

The city contracted with HDR Engineering to evaluate the costs and benefits associated with acquiring the road.

“Based on the information in the HDR report, acquisition of Laguna Canyon Road in and of itself is not expected to generate substantial benefits for the city, however, construction of the improvements discussed in this report would result in benefits that HDR concludes would outweigh the costs and risks associated with the acquisition and ownership of the roadway,” the staff report reads.

Therefore, staff recommends the city continue the planning process needed to further study potential improvements to the roadway.

The next step in the planning process is to revise and finalize the project study report the city began in 2019, to further study a reversible transit lane along Laguna Canyon. The final PSR will be returned to council for approval following review and concurrence from Caltrans.

The project aims to improve traffic flow and public safety, add pedestrian and bicycle improvements, and reduce the risk of wildfire related to above-ground utility lines.

Emerald Bay during the 1993 fire

Also during Tuesday’s meeting, council will hear the first reading of an ordinance adopting updated defensible space guidelines for existing structures in the very high fire hazard severity zone.

The Emergency and Disaster Preparedness Committee reviewed and unanimously agreed on Monday (September 13) to recommend the guideline to council.

The ordinance council will consider will: Establish defensible space zones around existing structures; provide requirements for tree, shrub, and grass thinning; and create a documentation procedure for vegetation compliance.

If the city does not adopt a local ordinance mandating compliance, then the general state codes must be followed. The city may amend the California Fire Code based on local geologic, climatic, or topographic conditions.

The downside to using the Cal Fire defensible space guideline is that it’s a “catch all” for the entire state. Anything they inspect, which is most of the state, they often require trees and shrubs to be removed, LBFD Fire Marshal Jim Brown said on Monday. They knew that wouldn’t work in Laguna Beach, so they have their own guideline, which emphasizes responsibly trimming, thinning, and maintaining trees and vegetation, keeping in mind the importance of trees in the city.

They tried to word it to meet the needs of everybody in the community, Brown said.

If approved, the ordinance would return for a second reading on October 5. Per state law, it would become effective 30 days after its approval on the second reading, or November 5.

The guideline will be utilized for defensible space inspections required by Assembly Bill 38 during the home sale process, and as needed for citizen complaints concerning potentially dangerous vegetation on private properties with existing buildings, staff explained.

On July 1, the new requirements for compliance with AB 38 went into effect for residential property sales in the very high fire hazard severity zone. Approximately 87 percent of the city of Laguna Beach is in this zone.

The guideline was revised based on comments received during and after a workshop on July 14. The updated version is very similar to what was presented at the recent workshop, but there are a few changes related to clarification about what’s covered, language, and added flexibility.

Council will consider directing staff to study a ban on the retail sale of tobacco and vaping products

Last on the agenda is a recommendation by Councilmember George Weiss to direct staff to research, analyze and present for City Council review and action, an ordinance prohibiting the retail sale of tobacco and vaping products within the city.

A majority of council must first vote to direct staff to analyze the issue before any proposed ordinance is drafted or action taken at a future meeting.

Weiss suggests the council consider banning the retail sales of tobacco and vaping products, but that exceptions for the sale of the products within hotels may be made as long as the products are not sold within retail stores located on the property. Other hardship exemptions may also be considered.

According to the staff report submitted by Weiss, the benefits of a ban include:

--Lessens the likelihood of teens smoking or vaping.

--Lessens the impact of secondhand smoke for the general public.

--Lessens the amount of cigarette butts found on beaches, streets, and trails.

-- Lessens the risk of fire.

--Contributes to making Laguna Beach a healthier community.

There are no reported court cases in California addressing the validity of the prohibition proposed. According to the staff report, in the last two years, the cities of Beverly Hills and Manhattan Beach have passed similar ordinances with deferred effective dates. To date, no litigation has been filed challenging either ordinance.

Council will also review an amendment to the Design Review Board’s bylaws.

The DRB recently evaluated its bylaws with the assistance of city staff. The bylaws were last amended in 2016 and must be approved by council.

DRB’s bylaws include a code of conduct and meeting procedures intended to assist the DRB in performing its duties.

The most significant change is related to membership and terms, to establish a term limit of no more than four consecutive two-year terms with a mandatory two-year break thereafter before reappointment.

“The DRB feels that this will enhance the community’s opportunity to serve, and will support a more fair and balanced review process in the long term,” the staff report explains.

Other changes include recognizing that meetings may be held virtually and starting at 5 p.m., instead of forwarding approved minutes to council the DRB will endeavor to meet with council annually, and establishing clearer procedures for review of projects at public hearings.

The consent calendar includes (among other items):

--A contract with Gentry General Engineering, in the amount of $124,070 for Citywide Guard Rail Improvements.

--Award a task order with Willdan Engineering in the amount of $111,366 to develop a Sidewalk Master Plan.

--Approve the installation of the bronze sculpture Journey by Louis Longi, to satisfy the Art in Public Places requirement for the ArtLofts development located at 20412-20432 Laguna Canyon Rd.

--Convert the LBPD Neighborhood Specialist Position job title to Park Ranger, reclassify an existing Police Corporal position to Police Sergeant, and carry over available appropriation of $75,000 to fund the LBPD Recruitment Incentive Program and salary adjustments.

--Adopt a resolution establishing metered parking and removing passenger loading zones at 278 and 280 Forest Ave.

--Execute a service provider agreement with Polco/National Research Center, Inc. to conduct two public opinion surveys in the amount not to exceed $32,400, and authorize additional expenditures, not to exceed $5,000 for project related costs such as marketing and survey promotion.

The council agenda is available online here. The regular meeting begins at 5 p.m.

To participate via Zoom, you may click here from your computer or smart phone. You may also call (669) 900-9128 and wait for instructions. The Webinar ID is 91641723096#. If you have issues getting into the Zoom meeting or raising your virtual hand to comment, you may text the city clerk at (310) 722-5051.

The meeting can be watched live on Cox channel 852 or on the city’s website at www.lagunabeachcity.net/agendas.

You may also speak in person in Council Chambers.

Comments may be submitted on any agenda item or on any item not on the agenda in writing via mail to the City Clerk at: 505 Forest Ave, Laguna Beach, CA, 92651, by email to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. , or by using this interactive form: www.lagunabeachcity.net/comment. Email your comments to the City Clerk no later than 3 p.m. on September 20 (the day before the City Council meeting) in order for your comments to be submitted to the members of the City Council the day prior the meeting, which provides them sufficient time to review the comments.

You may continue to provide written comments up to 12 p.m. on Sepember. 21 (the day of the meeting). While these comments will be provided to the City Council at 2 p.m. on September 21, council members may not have sufficient time to review them prior to the meeting.