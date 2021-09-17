NewLeftHeader

 September 17, 2021

Laguna Live! celebrates 20 years of music FP 091721

Laguna Live! celebrates 20 years of music in the community 

Twenty years ago, three locals (Joe Byrne, Sam Goldstein, and Cindy Prewitt) formed a nonprofit to bring more music to Laguna. They started with free monthly chamber music at the Laguna College of Art & Design, followed by the cabaret performance of Sally Kellerman (“Hot Lips” from the movie Mash) and the Laguna Beach Music Festival in collaboration with the Philharmonic Society of Orange County. 

Laguna Live! museum

Submitted photo

Laguna Live! and LAM partner monthly for Live! at the Museum

Prior to the pandemic, Laguna Live! had grown to presenting more than 30 concerts annually from the monthly Live! at the Museum series, the multi-day Music Festival, to the Summer and Winter Jazz Series. Special concerts sprinkling the year included Bluegrass, Gospel, Blues, Big Band, and Pop. 

Strong supporters of music education, free outreach programs have been offered to Laguna Beach Boys & Girls Club, Laguna Beach public schools, the Susi Q Senior Center, and Glennwood House.

Laguna Live! says it is eager to get this all going again plus add a few things they experimented with during the past year. “One of the best silver linings to the lockdown,” says Cindy Prewitt, President of Laguna Live!, “Has been the introduction of Beth’s Tuesdays, a monthly singer/songwriter showcase.”

Laguna Live! stage

Submitted photo

Laguna Live! hosts community concerts at the FOA during the summertime

Prewitt also said, “The time was used for a birthday redo, that included a new website, a new logo, and a nickname. So, you know Laguna Live! or Laguna Beach Live! is all about music and you can find out what’s going on at either address.” Board members include Dan Haspert, Betsy Jenkins, Rick Malcolm, Danny Melita, Elizabeth Pearson, Cindy Prewitt, Steve Wood, Sam Goldstein, Rob Schlesinger, Susan Davis, and Steve Wood.

For more information on Laguna Live!, visit www.lagunalive.org.

 

