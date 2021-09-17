NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 75  |  September 17, 2021

Greater Laguna Beach GOP to hold membership meeting on September 22

On Wednesday, Sept 22, the Greater Laguna Beach GOP will host a membership meeting at Mozambique restaurant. Social hour starts at 5 p.m., and the meeting begins promptly at 6 p.m., following the Pledge of Allegiance to the flag. 

Participants will enjoy Mozambique’s wonderful food and beverages. At the beginning of the meeting, Greg Raths, a candidate for the Orange County Board of Supervisors representing the 5th District, will speak. Raths retired from the U.S. Marine Corps as a colonel and was elected to the Mission Viejo City Council and served as its mayor. 

Attendees will hear why he is running for office and what he has to say regarding the current state of our Board of Supervisors, the recall campaign, and recent actions impacting residents of Orange County. Additional speakers may be announced. The meeting’s agenda includes a review of the statewide gubernatorial recall election focusing on Orange County and Laguna Beach results, and, most importantly, a discussion about preparing for the 2022 elections – local, state, and federal. Now is the time for residents to engage, and get educated and involved.   

The Greater Laguna Beach GOP is a nonprofit organization 501(c)(4) social welfare organization (status pending) formed for the purpose of promoting, engaging, and educating politically conservative and independent minded persons who share conservative based values and ideals, including: (1) promoting economy, efficiency, and fiscal restraint in public affairs; (2) urging upon administrative and legislative agencies having jurisdiction over local communities such measures as will advance the general welfare of the local communities, and to resist any legislation or course of action which place unnecessary or unreasonable tax burdens on taxpayers or restrictions on individual rights, including rights of property owners, businesses, and free speech. 

The GLBGOP provides public relations education programs designed to educate the general public on the purposes and principles that promote the organization’s purposes and educate its members and the public on local ballot measures and issues, as well as voter mobilization and “get out the vote” activities.

The GLBGOP and its members take pride in our great nation and its flag, and support the Constitution. They believe less government is better government. They believe in lower taxes and good fiscal stewardship of the tax dollars our government does collect. They believe in minimal regulation on businesses and property rights. They support our troops and our police. They believe in voting integrity. They believe in legal immigration and enforcement of our laws. They believe in free speech. They support equal opportunity for every man, woman, and child. 

RSVP at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

For more information, go to www.glbgop.com.

 

