Laguna College of Art & Design returns to campus stronger than ever
By MARRIE STONE
After 18 months away from campus, Laguna College of Art & Design (LCAD) students returned to in-person classes this fall. Like most college campuses, the time away presented some challenges. Art, after all, is a particularly difficult curriculum to teach from a distance. And yet not only did the school adapt, but they discovered a few conveniences that will likely stick.
The college also returns under the leadership of a new president who arrived on campus this week. Steven Brittan was appointed last month to assume the role from retired president Jonathan Burke.
Finally, on September 2, the LCAD Gallery welcomed David Harrington in an artist’s reception for the First Thursday Art Walk. The downtown gallery is once again open for public viewing.
As a new school year kicks off – and LCAD celebrates its 60th anniversary – the college shares lessons learned from the pandemic, some exciting news on and off campus, and how their community is stronger than ever before.
LCAD students returned to campus this fall for the first time since March 2020
Lessons learned after a year away
When the campus closed in March of 2020, LCAD’s faculty scrambled for ways to continue delivering the same high-quality, personalized education their students expected. While remote learning presented difficulties for every demographic, art and design proved particularly hard. Even elementary school instructors reported that teaching art over a screen posed greater challenges than other subject matters.
“We had to reinvent how we delivered the curriculum in an online setting with art and design – which is obviously something very much associated with being in person,” says Marc Lyncheski, director of marketing and communications at LCAD. “How do you teach a brushstroke online? The resilience, adaptability, and ingenuity shown by our faculty and students was phenomenal.”
Back inside the classroom for hands-on instruction
Those very obstacles now account for the excitement felt across LCAD’s campus as students return to class. Exercising every precaution – including both vaccination and mask requirements for students, faculty, and staff (with limited exceptions) – there’s good reason to remain optimistic about their ability to stay in person this year.
But the pandemic wasn’t all bad news. Three significant advancements emerged from this past year. Like many schools, remote learning forced faculty and students to adapt to virtual classrooms. Using those newfound skills, students who suffer illnesses, travel, or encounter other obstacles no longer must miss a class. “It’s created new ways of helping both students and faculty stay on top of the curriculum,” Lyncheski says. In addition, LCAD can now offer certain staff members more flexibility to work from home.
Likewise, while students were forced to exhibit their work in virtual gallery spaces last year, they’re now able to show both in-person and virtual exhibits online. This new capability expands their audience, allowing the inclusion of participants from geographically diverse locations. “It’s added another layer and a larger potential audience to the exhibitions,” says Lyncheski.
New LCAD President Steven Brittan assumes the helm
The college’s new president reported for duty this week. Steven J. Brittan was appointed LCAD’s 14th president by the Board of Trustees in August, following Jonathan Burke’s retirement last year. Brittan spent the past five years as president of the Studio Arts College International in Florence, Italy (where he attended, taught, and served on the board).
LCAD’s new president Steven Brittan arrived on campus this week
Brittan brings with him a wealth of knowledge and experience. He obtained a bachelor’s degree in architecture from the University of Cape Town and holds a master’s degree in the same subject from Harvard University. He’s served as assistant professor at Harvard, Columbia University, and Rhode Island School of Design. He also benefits from over 30 years of experience in the business field, having worked with several architectural firms.
Lyncheski says Brittan plans to become ingrained both in Laguna Beach and the expanded communities within Orange County and beyond. “Not just within the art world, but also within the business community,” Lyncheski says. “There may be parallel or adjacent partnerships and cross-promotional opportunities that help each organization grow and support each other.”
As Brittan settles into his new position, further exciting announcements will likely be made in the coming months.
Illustrator David Harrington on display at the LCAD Gallery
In off-campus news, members of the community can once again enjoy the wonderful work on display at LCAD’s Gallery on Ocean Avenue. Now through September 23rd, the public is treated to the incredible illustrations of David Harrington.
The LCAD Gallery is located on Ocean Avenue in downtown Laguna Beach
As a freelance illustrator for the past 27 years, Harrington has produced artwork across several industries including entertainment, advertising, publishing, and packaging companies. His work has also been included in numerous children’s books.
At the LCAD exhibition, Harrington demonstrates his creative process – step-by-step – in a twelve-panel series called Slim Shooter Cowboy. Beginning from a primitive pencil sketch consisting of little more than circles and lines, the series continues to a fully realized, detailed painting. Those early sketches attempt to capture the energy, mood, and emotion of the piece. Then the real artistic work begins. Audiences can easily study the evolution of an illustration.
Opening reception for illustrator David Harrington’s exhibit
“It’s wonderful seeing people in person again, when they can experience the art from a few feet away versus virtually,” says Lyncheski.
LCAD looks forward to showcasing another powerful exhibit next month. The Moulton Family Exhibit opens on October 7th. A reception will be held on the First Thursday Art Walk featuring a Nellie Gail impersonator steeped in Moulton family history. “We’re hoping for an interactive, multi-layered exhibition,” Lyncheski says. More information on that event will be coming soon.
Founded in 1961, LCAD is a dually accredited, nonprofit college located in Laguna Beach. LCAD offers undergraduate degrees (BFA) in Animation, Drawing + Painting, Drawing + Painting with Sculpture Emphasis, Drawing + Painting with Illustration Emphasis, Entertainment Design, Game Art, Graphic Design + Digital Media, Graphic Design + Digital Media with Action Sports Emphasis, Graphic Design + Digital Media with Illustration Emphasis, and Illustration. LCAD also offers Graduate degrees (MFA) in Drawing, Game Design, and Painting.
LCAD is located at 2222 Laguna Canyon Rd.
For more information, go to www.lcad.edu or call (949) 376-6000.
