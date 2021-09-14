NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 74  |  September 14, 2021

LOCA arts challenge celebrates fall FP 091421

LOCA arts challenge celebrates fall

LOCA Arts Education invites everyone to engage in seasonal arts challenges on Instagram. Creative types can get inspired by sharing their photos, and photos of their artwork, that follow fun and easy themes. 

“We want everyone to be involved,” said artist and LOCA board member Lisa Mansour. “This is a fun, easy way to express one’s creativity!”

LOCA arts women

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of LOCA

“Fall Tapestry” is the theme of LOCA’s current Instagram challenge – Art by Sandra Jones Campbell

The newest challenge is “Fall Tapestry,” featuring images of colors such as golds, oranges, and browns throughout September and October, and patterns and textures in November.

All mediums are invited including collage, drawing, printmaking, painting, photography, and sculpture. To participate now, post photos or images of artworks, with fall colors, to Instagram and be sure to tag @locaarts and use the hashtag #locaartschallenge. 

For more information, visit @locaarts on Instagram or www.locaarts.org.

 

