 Volume 13, Issue 74  |  September 14, 2021

Messy Church returns on Sunday 091421

Messy Church returns on Sunday

Messy Church resumes from its summer break with a trip to Lang Park this coming Sunday, Sept. 19, between 4 and 6 p.m. Attendees will meet in the parking lot of Laguna Beach United Methodist Church on Wesley Drive and walk to Lang Park.

People of all ages are welcome to attend the interactive and spiritual exploration group, led by Barbara Crowley of LBUMC. “We will be talking about all the ways there are to be strong. We’ll have activities that will test, strengthen, and help us grow in body, mind, and spirit,” she says.

Meals are also returning to Messy Church get-togethers. A picnic meal will be served, having been prepared observing COVID protocols. Masks are optional for children and vaccinated adults. A donation of $5.00 per family is suggested and reservations are helpful but not required. For information and RSVPs, email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

Messy Church is an international organization, which encourages hands-on and creative exploration of Bible stories appropriate to any age. Gatherings are offered once a month by LBUMC during the regular school year, September to June.

Laguna Beach United Methodist Church is located at 21632 Wesley Dr, up the street from the Gelson’s shopping center. It is a Reconciling Congregation. For more information, visit www.lbumc.org.

 

