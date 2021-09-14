NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 74  |  September 14, 2021

Laguna Board of REALTORS 091421

Laguna Board of REALTORS® members give back to the community

The Laguna Board of REALTORS® members donated 185 dry good items to the Laguna Food Pantry recently, to support the nonprofit’s efforts to give back to the community. Among the items donated were cereal, peanut butter, pasta, rice and beans, and soup. 

Nicola Willholt of Remax One put a call to action out to the Newport/Balboa Rotary where she is a member. Her fellow Rotary members exceeded her expectations and donated 130 items. 

Susanne McCollom and Peter Grohman – Coldwell Banker Realty also generously donated a large amount of food items. Many other Affiliate and REALTOR® members gave to the drive too.

Laguna Board packing boxes

Filling boxes for shoppers

In honor of REALTOR® Volunteer Month, LBOR members also volunteered their time early in the morning of September 9 to help stock the shelves to prepare for the daily shoppers. They helped to set up and organized the Pantry, made pre-assembled bags for the shoppers, and helped to distribute the food. 

Volunteers included:

--2021 LBOR President Kendall Clark – Berkshire Hathaway Homeservices 

--2021 LBOR Secretary Brendy Michael – Cove Canyon 

--2022 LBOR Director Geoffrey Dunlevie – Compass 

--Nicola Willholt – Remax One 

--Kristine Torrance – Berkshire Hathaway Homeservices 

--Tracy Lineback – Berkshire Hathaway Homeservices 

--Theo Michael and Mark Dorsey        

Laguna Board group

LBOR members volunteer at Laguna Food Pantry

The Laguna Food Pantry, serving over 800 families a week, believes no one should go hungry. Their mission is to collect and distribute free, fresh, and nutritious groceries to people in need. Many families continue to struggle with food and nutrition insecurity brought on from the long-term effects of the being furloughed or laid off during the pandemic.

The Laguna Food Pantry is located at 20652 Laguna Canyon Rd.

For more information on the Pantry, go towww.lagunafoodpantry.org.

 

