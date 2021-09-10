Water board approves project design contract 091021

Water board approves project design contract for improvements to pipeline in South Laguna

By SARA HALL

A local utility board unanimously agreed this week to a contract for improvements that will help both water flow and firefighting ability in South Laguna.

South Coast Water District Board of Directors voted 5-0 Thursday, Sept 10, to award a contract for project design and construction support services to Wood Rodgers for pipeline improvements by Sunset Avenue near Mission Hospital.

The board authorized the SCWD general manager to award a contract in the amount of $267,524 to Wood Rodgers for the project and approve change orders up to $26,750 (10 percent contingency), if required.

The project includes preliminary and final plans, specifications, and estimates, engineering support during bid and award, permitting support, stakeholder coordination, environmental compliance, and support services during construction.

It’s important to keep work moving forward and get this project finished, said board member Wayne Rayfield.

“This is, in my mind, a vital project,” Rayfield said, making a motion for approval.

Local resident Eric Jessen expressed thanks and appreciation on behalf of the community for the district’s ongoing commitment to improve service in South Laguna.

“This is a big project, it’s an important one,” Jessen said. “We’re just thrilled to see it go in. I’m sure that a lot of neighbors in that neighborhood are going to be really grateful for improved water pressure and firefighting capability.”

SCWD prepared an Infrastructure Master Plan update to provide a comprehensive Capital Improvement Program for the district, according to the SCWD staff report. The IMP update details planned improvements to water distribution, wastewater conveyance, and recycled water distribution infrastructure in the district and identifies existing and potential system deficiencies in the district’s infrastructure that will need to be addressed.

As part of the IMP update, the district’s design criteria includes a requirement for commercial properties that 4,000 gallons per minute (gpm) of fire flow be available at 20 pounds per square inch (psi) residual pressure, explained SCWD Engineering Manager Taryn Kjolsing.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

South Coast Water District is moving forward with pipeline improvements near Mission Hospital in South Laguna

One of the locations of deficient fire flow is a section of approximately 1,200 linear feet of six and eight-inch diameter pipe serving the 490-pressure zone in Sunset Avenue near Mission Hospital. It’s required to be upsized to 12-inch diameter to meet the fire flow requirements.

The current available fire flow as determined by the hydraulic model is 3,780 psi, according to SCWD staff. Although this is within 6 percent of the required fire flow (4,000 gpm), this section of main is one of the feeds for Mission Hospital and is located adjacent to a Cal Fire designated “very high hazard severity zone,” staff note in the report.

The district further refined the scope of this project based on recommendations from the recently completed Reservoir 2B and 3B Replacement Project Concept Plan. An additional 400 linear feet of eight-inch main and an additional 230 linear feet of six-inch main were added to the original scope to minimize high velocities and excessive head loss.

“This project will maximize available storage capacity in the 490 Zone to support wildfire mitigation efforts and increase fire water supply by supporting the future replacement of Reservoir 2B,” the staff report reads.

After soliciting bids at an early meeting, SCWD staff received four proposals from the firms of AKM, IEC, MKN, and Wood Rodgers.

Proposals were evaluated based on specific criteria: Experience and technical competence of firm in comparable work; past performance records of the firm and references; project approach; experience and qualifications of key personnel; experience and qualification of project manager; demonstration of firm’s capabilities to complete work within time allotted; and compliance with the requirements detailed in the request for proposal.

While all firms were qualified, staff short listed two (based on their score) and conducted in-person interviews. Staff then unanimously selected Wood Rodgers.

Cost proposals, which staff didn’t see until after making their selection based on qualifications were: $318,759 from AKM; $235,829 from IEC; $289,940 from MKN; and $267,524 from Wood Rodgers.

Board member Scott Goldman asked about the cost difference between Wood Rodgers’ fee estimate versus the lower quote by IEC.

The district standard is to review proposals for qualifications first, before even seeing the costs, Kjolsing explained.

“We actually do not have access to the fees until we’ve already made a selection,” she said.

Also, IEC actually left out the cost of going through the California Coastal Commission permit process, Kjolsing noted. It was likely an oversight, she added.

“I like that approach,” Goldman replied.

Staff recommended Wood Rodgers based on a few factors, including other completed water main projects that are similar in scope, principal team leaders with about 20 years’ experience, and Wood Rodgers’ demonstrated thorough understanding of the scope and ability to meet the project schedule.

This is Wood Rodgers’ first “shot” in the district, board member Bill Green pointed out. It’s good to “move it around a little bit,” versus often using the same companies, he added.

“I’m looking forward to seeing them,” Green said. “It looks like they want to work with us.”

While this is Wood Rodgers’ first design project with the district, it’s not their first with Kjolsing. She worked with them at her previous agency, and they did excellent work, she said.

Design is anticipated to begin in October and be completed by May, Kjolsing said. The district would then solicit construction bids from pre-qualified contractors and construction would begin in August 2022.

Also during public comment, Jessen suggested examining the land owned by the hospital upslope of Sunset Avenue, directly behind the hospital. It runs up to a pretty high elevation, Jessen noted.

“In case the district might be interested in finding another potential reservoir site, that might be worth taking a look at,” he said.

The engineering team could put that on the back burner and take a look at it, Board President Rick Erkeneff said. If it’s something that could operationally benefit the district, it’s good to know that there could be a potential arrangement to find some land there, he added.

SCWD General Manager Rick Shintaku thanked Jessen for the suggestion.

“We’re always looking for reservoir sites, so we appreciate that,” Shintaku said.