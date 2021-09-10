NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 73  |  September 10, 2021

JoAnne Artman Gallery presents One Night Stand FP 091021

JoAnne Artman Gallery presents One Night Stand with Greg Miller on September 15

JoAnne Artman Gallery is pleased to present One Night Stand with Greg Miller, an evening celebrating his recent works, on Wednesday, Sept 15 from 5-7 p.m.

A self-proclaimed “contemporary cave painter,” Miller’s process is steeped in all aspects of culture, art, architecture, and advertisement. Combining his paintings with found elements on the surfaces of his canvases and panels, he addresses both art history and the fleeting nature of memory and pop ephemera. Parsing through remnants of our collective visual history, the works are a dynamic force that lay bare the commonalities, as well as polarities, of perception. In the interplay between scale, form, palette, and texture, Miller guides his viewers to new discoveries with each passing glance.

JoAnne Artman yellow

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

“Thirsty” by Greg Miller

With a mixed media approach that ties together the storytelling and societal documentation of a cave painter with his own Californian roots, Miller creates tangible, pictorial narratives across his compositions. 

“I keep exploring my relationship with the space that I inhabit to communicate a particular experience,” says Miller. “I continue to appropriate, work with paint and collage, and explore the contradiction, ambiguity, and truth between urban streetscape and history.”

JoAnne Artman surf

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

“Wonder” by Greg Miller

Integrating image and text with moments of poetic juxtaposition and historical allusion, Miller often uses archival texts, illustrations, newspaper, and photographs as a base. Completing the works with elements of typography as well as the painted form, he produces optic landscapes of great narrative depth. With each piece chronicling the past, present, and future, Miller’s unique brand of Americana celebrates and notes society’s ties to the iconic imagery that transcends the passage of time.

Greg Miller’s work will inspire, provoke, engage, and mesmerize. With visual perceptions always changing, peek behind the stories told and you’re sure to find the right artistic expression!

JoAnne Artman luck

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

“Luck” by Greg Miller

JoAnne Artman Gallery is located at 346 N Coast Hwy. Galleries are open by appointment; contact JoAnne Artman at (949) 510-5481 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

For more information, visit www.joanneartmangallery.com.

 

