 Volume 13, Issue 73  |  September 10, 2021

Laguna Ocean Foundation partners with OCCF 091021

Laguna Ocean Foundation partners with OCCF to raise $30,745 during “Protect & Preserve” 

Laguna Ocean Foundation partnered with the Orange County Community Foundation (OCCF) on September 1 during Protect & Preserve – a 24-hour collaborative giving day to support Orange County’s open spaces and marine protected areas. Laguna Ocean Foundation this week announced 78 donors contributed $30,745 to support its education and restoration programs. In total, Protect & Preserve raised $144,502. 

Laguna Ocean sea

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

“Protect & Preserve” giving day was a huge success 

“This was a big day for us,” said Laguna Ocean Foundation’s Managing Director Virginia Lorne. “The overwhelming support from the community tells us they stand behind our commitment to protect tidepools and marine life through initiatives based on science, education, and community involvement.” 

The Orange County community was invited to help protect Orange County’s open spaces and marine protected areas. Marine protected areas (MPAs) are areas seaward of the high tide line that have been designated by law to protect or conserve marine life and habitat.

MPAs cover 26 percent of U.S. waters with approximately 12 miles of Orange County’s coastline designated as an MPA. Laguna Ocean Foundation provides tidepool education to the public at eight locations in Laguna Beach, whose coast is entirely within the MPA designation. It is the only free, year-round, on-site tidepool interpretive program in the state. 

In addition to Laguna Ocean Foundation, other participating organizations included Laguna Canyon Foundation, Newport Bay Conservancy, OC Habitats, Ocean Defenders Alliance, Pacific Marine Mammal Center, and The Ecology Center. 

Protect and Preserve provided much-needed support to our beautiful Orange County landscape thanks to the nonprofits working as strategic and effective stewards of our natural ecosystems,” said Shelley Hoss, president and CEO of the Orange County Community Foundation. “The funds raised will help lead conservation efforts of our natural resources and access to open space for all Orange County residents to enjoy.” 

For more information about Laguna Ocean Foundation, visit www.lagunaoceanfoundation.org. More information on Orange County Community Foundation Collaborative Giving Days can be found at www.oc-cf.org/givingdays.

 

