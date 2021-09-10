NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 73  |  September 10, 2021

LBFD encourages public to join commemoration of 20th anniversary of September 11 virtually

The Laguna Beach Fire Department is going to have a limited presence on September 11, 2021, at the Semper Memento installation at Monument Point in Heisler Park. They will have a single fire engine and Chief Officer present at 8:45 a.m. At 9:03 a.m. a countywide radio broadcast will be played commemorating the 20th anniversary of the tragic attacks. 

Photo by Scott Brashier

2020 Commemoration of September 11 at Monument Point

Afterwards all uniform personnel will depart. There are no planned speeches or other announcements. LBFD is encouraging the public to join them via Facebook Live on the City of Laguna Beach’s Facebook page.

 

