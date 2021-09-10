The Festival of Arts’ notorious trickster returns FP 090921

The Festival of Arts’ notorious trickster returns to mark the end of the summer season

By MARRIE STONE

Photos by Jeff Rovner

No one quite remembers when the tradition began. Some folks swear it’s been more than 20 years ago. Others say it’s closer to 15. Let’s settle on something around the mid-aughts. How it began is an easier question to settle.

“A thousand years ago, there were three guys who pranked their friends,” says Dagmar Chaplin, who’s been exhibiting in the Festival of Arts for 39 years (but around the grounds for the past 45). “They were a little nastier. They did things to make their friends crazy.” The evil elves eventually faded away, but not before planting an idea in Chaplin’s mind. In those days, not much happened as the Festival wound down in September. The final curtain closed on the Pageant earlier then, and Chaplin figured her friends deserved some fun. So began her tradition of secretly pranking her fellow artists by inserting subtle, hilarious, and carefully crafted images into their work.

Dagmar Chaplin’s acrylic paintings have been displayed in the Festival for 39 years. She’s held the title of prankster for at least the last 15.

Using meticulously cut-out magazine photos – scaled and lit to perfection – Chaplin begins each summer studying the art. Could a band of elderly bathing suited beauties blend into Susan Hoehn’s Vernazza beach? What if a boy duct taped his little brother to Jeff Rovner’s missile, launching him into space? How about a bungee jumper taking a header off Mitch Ridder’s St. Trinity Bridge?

Susan Hoehn’s “Bathing Beauties”

After spending the summer curating her pranks, Chaplin and her small band of brilliants sneak onto the Festival grounds after hours to execute their plan. Artists Elizabeth McGhee, Kate Cohen, and Bruce Burr, as well as Linda Bortone (wife of FOA jeweler Luciano Bortone) add their own talent and whimsy to the team. McGhee is the glue-master, having perfected the delicate art of adding images without damaging the work. Burr adds his wry twist of humor. He was the mastermind behind this year’s diamond ring price tag in Lance Heck’s jewelry booth ($1,000,050.99). McGhee added, “Plus tax.” It’s a team effort, but no one disputes that Chaplin is their steady captain.

Lance Heck’s “Fake Diamond”

Like every beloved tradition, stories from bygone days begin to accumulate. A painting once sold without the buyer realizing the prank. Chaplin had added a series of small “Burma-Shave” signs to an old country road. “We found these signs somewhere and measured them so the signs got smaller farther down the road,” Chaplin says. The effect proved a bit too realistic. The painting sold while the artist was away. When he later received an email from his buyer saying, “I love my Burma-Shave painting,” he realized what happened. “Oh my God,” Chaplin told him. “Those things are going to fall off in three or four days.” When they did, the artist got another email, this time asking him to permanently paint the prank into the scene.

That wasn’t the only artwork that sold with the joke. “I added people hanging out the window of an old Caribbean bus, and the people left it on there,” says Chaplin. “There have been a few over the years that stayed up because people love them.”

Chaplin not only has the talent and eye of an artist, she’s got the gift of wit. “Her sense of humor amazes,” says fellow prankster Kate Cohen. “Not only does she have mad cutting skills, but her gift for placing the pranks ‘just so’ is genius.” There’s a lot of giggling going on, every artist says.

Jeff Rovner’s “Guess Surprise”

“You can tell a lot of thought went into these,” says Mike Tauber, who’s exhibited in the Festival for 23 years. “The subjects, proportions, and colors are visually very effective. Plus, it helps the Festival end on a fun and humorous note.”

Even the tricksters have their favorites, though Cohen says disclosing her choice would amount to cheating on the others. McGhee, who’s been assisting Chaplin since she joined the Festival in 2010, loves the wicked dwarf threatening Gregory Boratyn’s desolate tree (aptly entitled, Survival) with an axe. “The lighting was perfect on the printed image compared to the photograph,” she says. McGhee stresses that, no matter how funny or fitting the image, if the sizing or lighting is off, Chaplin won’t use it.

Gregory Boratyn’s “Monster with Axe”

Dennis Dunton, who’s exhibited his photography for 23 years, points out the crying baby inserted into Michael Ward’s acrylic painting of a pink vintage pool chair. “If you didn’t know better, you’d never in this world believe that wasn’t part of the painting. The transition was so seamless. It just knocked me out.”

Ironically, that prank was an unplanned happy accident. “That wasn’t even my idea,” says Chaplin. “We were getting down to the wire and someone said, ‘You know, that baby would be good on that chair.’ It looked like it belonged there.”

Michael Ward’s “Crying Baby”

Dunton’s own work got subtly pranked with a pair of crossed eyes on his cow. “It makes you feel like you’re accepted in the community,” Dunton says. “Out of 120 artists, Dagmar only does maybe 30, so it’s an elite group and it takes time. I really appreciate that.”

Chaplin carries a thick notebook of visual treasures – grinches and gnomes, crying babies, even a man stuck inside a jar of mayo sandwiched between two…well…sandwiches. The spaces between their tiny fingers are meticulously trimmed, their shadows carefully cast. The pandemic offered her time to add to her collection of cut-outs. “I have a full array of cut-up stuff already,” Chaplin says. “I’m ready to go next year, if there is a next year.”

Chaplin’s home is filled with stacks of magazines, collected from her job at the Assistance League and donated by friends. Cooking magazines are no good, she says, but the New Yorker is often gold. Chaplin occasionally incorporates objects – piles of fake poo, plastic skeletons, phony diamonds, and once a few maggots. “I don’t do as many physical pranks because people keep stealing them,” Chaplin says. “I’m running out of dog [poo].”

Artists were particularly appreciative of Chaplin’s efforts this year as she suffered through the summer with a bad back. Getting around proved painful. One of her mischievous minions, Linda Bortone, found a wheelchair the day the pranks were placed. “She raced me all over the grounds,” Chaplin says.

Like every great tradition, as soon as it ends, the anticipation begins building for the following year. Fortunately, Chaplin’s overflowing notebook is ready. She better be ready, because the crowd declares her irreplaceable. “Her sense of humor is so unique,” says McGhee. “No one would ever be able to hold a candle to Dagmar.”

Speaking of holding a candle, that’s not a bad idea for a prank…

