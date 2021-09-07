LBUSD considers COVID testing for students, wants more information before making decision
By SARA HALL
During a discussion last week, a majority of the Laguna Beach Unified School District Board of Education favored gathering more information on baseline COVID-19 testing, which would then provide better insight into making a decision regarding possibly testing students more regularly.
Most LBUSD board members agreed during the special meeting on Friday (September 3) that gathering baseline testing information would be helpful.
A baseline would provide a starting point at where the district is at currently, in terms of the number of positive COVID cases, explained LBUSD Superintendent Jason Viloria. The data is definitely a “point in time” because it can change so quickly, he added.
After a majority of the board expressed interest in baseline testing, Viloria explained that an item would be added to the September 9 agenda that will present the process, estimated time commitments (particularly for kindergarten classes), address some of the questions and concerns raised by board members, potential cost, and what the results would look like in terms of turnaround. It will be an action item and the board will vote.
While there was no vote during last week’s meeting, staff needed a majority for general direction and three of the five board members supported the idea, while Kelly Osborne and Jan Vickers opposed bringing an item back regarding regular testing or baseline testing.
“A decision has not been made to test students, it’s simply we will bring back at (the September 9) meeting, as a topic for consideration, (and) at that point in time, it would be considered an action report for the board to vote on,” Viloria emphasized.
Depending on what the baseline data shows, that could provide better direction on what they want regarding a testing plan, whether that’s regularly (weekly or other), just around holidays, or something else, if they want it at all, said Board President Carol Normandin.
They can also look at other options on how to distribute tests, she added, whether that’s to every student or simply making them available for pick-up as they’ve already done.
“We’re kind of blindly trying to give direction without the baseline, so we’re not understanding where that direction should be,” Normandin said.
Based on the emails, phone calls, and other feedback from parents, community members, and staff, it seems to be split 50/50 for and against regular testing, Normandin pointed out. The board members themselves were also split on the issue.
Click on photo for a larger image
Photo by Scott Brashier
Students walk to school
At the August 10 meeting, the board directed the superintendent to mandate that all employees be vaccinated or apply for a medical or religious exemption waiver by October 15. All those who are unvaccinated are required to be tested for COVID-19 weekly. At the August 19 meeting, the board directed staff to test all employees in the district for COVID-19 as soon as possible, which was completed by September 1.
This item, regarding student testing, is a follow-up to that direction after some board members requested a discussion, staff explained.
Several school districts in Southern California and elsewhere have required COVID-19 testing for all students, including Los Angeles and Santa Ana school districts.
Just over a dozen community members and parents spoke during public comment at the LBUSD meeting. A few opposed and several supported regular testing.
“Mandating testing, especially for young children, in order to have access to public education is frankly…outrageous,” said local resident Molly Zurflueh.
The district shouldn’t test students whose parents or guardians don’t want them to be tested, she said, and it should not be required in order for the students to attend class in-person.
They agreed to the masking, even though they’re “disgusting and dirty half the time,” Zurflueh added, and everyone is social distancing and washing their hands. So, it’s not necessary to also mandate regular testing, which she vehemently opposed.
It’s also sending the wrong message to the kids, she said.
“I think what we’re telling the kids here is, ‘You’re dirty, you’re unclean, and now you’ve got to be tested or you’re going to end up killing your teachers,’” Zurflueh said.
There was some confusion as to what the board was actually discussing, some misunderstood it to be mandating vaccinations for students or thought they were planning to use the nasal swab test (the only test they are considering is the saliva test).
In support of testing, some speakers said the “spit test” is easy, even fun for some kids, and it’s is another layer to help protect other students and community members.
Payal Avellan, local parent to an 8-year-old, said they supported the mandatory non-invasive saliva COVID testing for all unvaccinated students.
“We do this saliva test in our house all the time,” she said. “My son actually thinks they’re fun. It’s like a science experiment for him.”
As both parents work full-time, they truly felt they didn’t have a choice but to send him to school in-person this year.
“We have vulnerable family members, and we would appreciate LBUSD going above the bare minimum as required and be a true leader in Orange County,” Avellan said.
It would help keep their kids and their vulnerable family members safe and healthy, she added.
Many public speakers agreed that if the board ultimately approves any regular testing for students, it should be for all staff and students, regardless if they’re vaccinated or not.
“It’s the only way to reach the goal you guys are trying to achieve,” said Amber Offield.
Vaccinated students and staff can still transmit COVID-19, several speakers said, and it will unnecessarily isolate the unvaccinated kids.
Click on photo for a larger image
Photo by Mary Hurlbut
The School Board will consider COVID baseline testing, regular testing, or no testing for students
During board member comments, Vickers noted the number of speakers who commented on the discriminatory process of testing only unvaccinated students, and “to lay that to rest quickly,” she explained that the board was only asked to consider the saliva testing procedures for all students.
She also clarified that they didn’t have anything presented to them about weekly testing, Vickers pointed out.
In the agenda, part of the discussion staff wanted direction on was regarding the frequency of testing, if the board opted for any kind of regular testing plan. Speakers made the assumption that the board was considering weekly testing, likely because that’s how often Los Angeles and Santa Ana school districts conduct testing.
At this point, if they were considering it weekly, Vickers said she would not support it. Her main concern is that it’s still a very fluid situation, and things change within a few days, she said.
“That’s just cumbersome for the school to take on,” she said.
She’s not even sure about doing baseline testing, Vickers added.
When it comes back as an action item, she’ll have more time to consider it.
Although she’s also not in favor of weekly testing at this point, they could consider testing around the holidays when students come back on campus after traveling and being around larger groups, Osborne suggested.
They could also ramp up communications or emphasize the importance of baseline testing in an optional fashion, she said. The school district has given out more than 2,000 saliva tests for students and staff.
“In my opinion, that was an attempt at a baseline,” Osborne said. “There could be other ways, without mandating it, to increase participation.”
Although families who had someone test positive were likely picking up multiple test kits and continued to test until they were negative, Normandin pointed out about the 2,000 test kits the district already handed out.
Osborne also asked to hear more about the effectiveness of the layered mitigation measures the district has already taken.
Normandin countered that this was just another layer.
“In the Swiss cheese approach to respiratory infections, especially ones that create pandemics, you put all these mitigation factors in because not one is going to solve it or keep people safe,” Normandin said. “So, you have to layer all of them together, and this is just one of those layers and we’re testing it out.”
The situation is dynamic as COVID can quickly change, board member Jim Kelly pointed out. The decisions they make one week may not apply the following week, he said.
“My biggest concern is for the health and safety of the children, and that there be no interruption of on-site learning,” Kelly said. “(I) believe that we should be testing and testing regularly. And we should be testing everyone.”