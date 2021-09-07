NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 72  |  September 7, 2021

Saddleback Medical Center’s Cardiac Catherization Lab 090721

Saddleback Medical Center’s Cardiac Catherization Lab receives funds from Beauty in Grace

As a longtime nurse and ICU educator, Gina Romano Hernandez, RN, was used to taking care of others. It was quite a shock when, in April of 2020, just as the pandemic was starting, she suddenly became a cardiac patient at her own hospital, Saddleback Medical Center. 

Hernandez told her dramatic story at the annual member appreciation luncheon of Beauty In Grace, the women’s giving circle created by Saddleback Medical Center Foundation. The event was held August 3 at Montage Laguna Beach. 

Recalling that day in April, Hernandez described how the staff had been preparing for a patient surge of COVID-19 patients, establishing new protocols and procedures for what was to come. 

“I was preparing to go home at the end of the day, when I felt a sense of impending doom,” said Hernandez. “I knew in my heart I shouldn’t be alone, so I went to find our charge nurse.”

Guest speaker Gina Hernandez

She began to feel pressure on her chest and numbing down her arms. Before she knew it, her co-workers were rushing her down to the emergency room. Hernandez didn’t know at the time, but she was having a heart attack caused by a tear in her artery. Within 36 minutes of her first discomfort, she found herself in the cardiac catherization (cath) lab to have a stent placed. 

Hernandez’s life was saved in the cath lab at the hospital where she worked. She was especially grateful that this year’s Beauty in Grace membership gifts were supporting Saddleback’s upcoming cath lab renovation, providing the newest equipment and technology to care for increasing numbers of cardiac patients.

“Your gifts will help save the lives of more women in our community,” said Cathy Han, MD, Chair of Beauty In Grace. “This is important because cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death for women in the U.S.”

Each year, Beauty In Grace pools its $1,000 membership gifts to make a significant donation to women’s health services at Saddleback Medical Center. This year, the group had 75 members, including its first youth member, 12-year-old Ella Massoudi of Corona del Mar. Ella’s mother Kim is also a member. 

Beauty In Grace Founding Circle attendees – (L-R) Mary O’Toole, MD; Jane Frederick, MD; Cathy Han, MD, Beauty In Grace Chair; Barbara Victor, MD; Diane Libertella; Norene Norris-Walsh, MD; Nora Evans, MD; and Dawn Levine

“Patients with breast cancer, mothers with high-risk pregnancies, and parents with tiny babies in our Level III neonatal intensive care unit have all benefited from the support of our Beauty In Grace members,” said Christy Ward, president of Saddleback Medical Center Foundation.

Last year, the group purchased bilirubin screening units for Labor, Delivery, Recovery, and Postpartum (LDRP). These units can test babies for bilirubin transcutaneously (on the skin), so they don’t have to be pricked with a needle. The group also funded a portable cardiac monitor/defibrillator for the department to provide the highest level of care for pregnant mothers with cardiac issues during high-risk delivery.

Previously, the funds have helped purchase cryoablation equipment for the Breast Center, providing a treatment option to freeze and destroy early-stage tumors or benign fibroadenomas, video streaming equipment for the NICU, so parents of preemies can watch their baby from a smartphone, and breast MRI equipment for the Breast Center.

In five years, Beauty In Grace has raised more than $355,000 for women’s 

health services at MemorialCare Saddleback Medical Center.

“We’re so grateful for everyone who has joined our circle,” Han said. “We hope to grow it each year and deepen our impact on women’s health in our community.”

The view at the event was magnificent

To learn more about Beauty In Grace, contact Saddleback Medical Center Foundation at (949) 452-3724 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it., or visit www.memorialcare.org/BeautyInGrace

Saddleback Medical Center Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, raises philanthropic support for MemorialCare Saddleback Medical Center, a community-based, nonprofit hospital. The generous support of donors enables Saddleback Medical Center Foundation to continue to keep the medical center at the leading edge of procedures and medical expertise, as well as provide programs and services for the community. 

To learn more about supporting Saddleback Medical Center through the Foundation, call (949) 452-3724 or go to www.memorialcare.org/smcf.

 

