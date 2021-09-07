NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 72  |  September 7, 2021

Tour Victoria Falls, Southern Africa 090721

Tour Victoria Falls, Southern Africa with the LB Sister Cities Association in March 2022

Ever wondered what it would be like to go on safari to view lions and elephants roaming free? View penguins up close in their natural habitat? Stay at an eco-certified game lodge with luxurious amenities?

Embark on an African experience of a lifetime with the Laguna Beach Sister Cities Association (LBSCA) on their 2nd Annual Tour of Victoria Falls and Southern Africa, taking place March 6-18, 2022.

Here’s how you will spend your memorable 13 days and 12 nights:

Three nights in Capetown, South Africa

--5-star Belmond Mount Nelson Hotel

--Tour Robben Island, Table Mountain, and Cape Point with penguins

Two nights at Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe

--5-star Victoria Falls Hotel

--Sunset cruise on Zambezi River

Tour Victoria Falls waterfalls

Victoria Falls on the Zambezi River is one of the world’s largest waterfalls with a width of 5,604 feet. It is located between the border of Zambia and Zimbabwe.

Three nights in Chobe National Park, Botswana

--5-star Chobe Game Lodge

--Three land safaris

--Three boat safaris

Tour Victoria Falls lion

Embark on myriad safaris in Chobe National Park, Botswana

Two nights in Johannesburg

--Sandton Sun Hotel 5

--Tour of Johannesburg and Soweto

Two nights in Mozambique

--5-star all-inclusive Anatara Bazaruto Resort

The cost is $7,996 per person, double occupancy (international air not included) which includes a $100 donation to LBSCA. The total group size is 12 people. There are only four (4) spots left. Single supplement is $2,125.

For more information and to reserve your space, contact Ed Postal at LBSCA at (949) 228-3722 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

 

