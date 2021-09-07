NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 72  |  September 7, 2021

Sunset Serenades at Heisler Park 090721

Sunset Serenades at Heisler Park

Photos by Scott Brashier

Sunset Serenades whale

Upcoming shows: Friday, Sept 10 – West Coast Wind Quintet (chamber music); Friday, Sept 17 – Ron Kobayashi (jazz); Friday, Sept 24: Acoustic Asylum (electric jazz/folk group with accordion)

Sunset Serenades closeup

On Friday, Sept 3, The Bassett Brothers put on a beautiful and entertaining evening of music. Sunset Serenades is funded by the lodging establishments and City of Laguna Beach.

Sunset Serenades grass

The Heisler Park Amphitheater is located at 375 Cliff Dr near Jasmine Street

 

