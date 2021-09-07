NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 72  |  September 7, 2021

Assistance League Thrift Shop reopens 090721

Assistance League Thrift Shop reopens to happy shoppers after yearly August hiatus 

By DIANNE RUSSELL

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

After a month-long hiatus, last Thursday morning, treasure hunters (some arriving an hour or more early) waited in a line outside the Assistance League Thrift Shop for its doors to open. They weren’t disappointed as there was an abundance of treasures to be found: books – new releases and favorites, clothing – from jeans to sequins, shoes, and purses, toys, housewares and decorator items, small furniture, linens, gifts, and, of course, artwork. The shop  even has a boutique clothing section with designer garments. Since this was my first time visiting, I now understand what the fuss is all about. 

“We close the month of August to get everything all spruced up and/or remodel,” says Janene Freitas, one of the shop managers. She adds that there is always a long line waiting on the first day they reopen.

Assistance League stairs

Shoppers are glad to be back

It’s apparent that to handle the day-to-day operation of the shop, many volunteers are required. Assistance League LB is an all-volunteer, nonprofit organization comprised of multi-talented volunteers working together to transform lives and strengthen the community through hands-on programs. 

The League has 130 members and around 70-80 volunteers.

“The public really helps with support and donations,” says Janene. 

They operate the thrift shop to help fund their many philanthropic projects – Early Intervention Program, Homefront America, College Scholarships, Chapters for Children, Preschool Readiness, Shea Riding Center, Hug a Bear, Caps for a Cause, Collaborative Courts, Waymakers Youth Shelter, Laguna Beach Playhouse, Laguna Live!, Supporting Seniors, Waste Not, and Workability Program. They also donate cribs and supply diapers to the families at Camp Pendleton.

Assistance League group

Shop managers and volunteers working the morning shift are glad to be back

In addition to Janene, who has been there 12 years, there are five other shop managers – Norma McKibban (28 Years), Lynne Vihlene, Paulie Herbert, Jessica Harlow, and Melissa Amish. 

“Among the management team of six, there are certain days each of us work,” Janene says. “Two have been here over 20 years.”

Members working the morning shift during my visit included Kathy Bienvenu (two years), Maura Carter, Carole Wager (six years), Kathi Anderson (10 years), Jo Murphy, and Loretta Martin (four years).

Janene explains the Assistance League history. “Our league was formed in 1952 with 14 women and was called Las Amigas,” she says. “In 1953, we opened our thrift shop, which was called Turnabout Shop at 518 Coast Hwy, and if we took in $2.75 in a day, it was a good day. In 1954, we moved to the John N. Isch Building and then to Loren Homewood Cottage on Glenneyre Street.” 

Assistance League boutique

Designer items on upper level 

“In 1955, we joined the National Assistance League and became Assistance League of Laguna Beach. In 1956, we bought the lot and in 1961, with a grant of $10,000 from the Irvine Foundation, we were able to break ground and build our building. In 1972, another grant of $10,000 from the Irvine Foundation was received and used to start the building of our Chapter House.” 

Fast forward to the present. They now have 125 members and are always looking for more. “Right now we’re on a campaign to get new members,” Janene says. “We pride ourselves on not having fundraisers as our shop keeps us going.”

Assistance League kids clothes

A vast array of children and infant clothes

“We have five volunteers per shift for three-hour shifts,” Kathy says.

Clearly, these ladies love what they do. All are already bustling around when I arrive an hour before they open. Everyone seems glad things are back to normal and they’re reopening.

Shawna Hille, who oversees a woman from Goodwill, steams clothes. 

The Goodwill staff member has been there five years. “Because she works here, customers don’t have to pay sales tax,” says Janene. “She does whatever needs to be done and is a great worker.”

She says, “I love to work here. I feel honored to be a part of something so important. I have fun and work hard at the same time. It’s a really good service we’re doing. It’s a nice way to help people. It’s my way of helping. I’m glad things are back to normal.”

Maura, a four-year volunteer, is working in the back room shining shoes, but she does a variety of things. “The volunteers are really lovely, it’s like a family.” 

Janene says she is one of the best volunteers. “Maura comes in night and day and does whatever needs to be done. She’s a self-starter with a great sense of humor and loves to dance and sing while she’s working.” 

Assistance League Maura

Maura Carter busy at work 

Bianca Vasquez, who has been there two years, brings up donations from the garage area. According to Janene, she’s always the first to arrive.

They take gently used donations during shop hours in the garage behind the shop. “We do go through the donations and give them back what we can’t sell,” Janene notes. “The reason is that we no longer have companies willing to pick up our leftovers, and we have to transport them ourselves in our own cars to another donation site. We greatly appreciate donations not being left when we are not there to receive them.” 

They stock new merchandise every day, and since they specialize in holidays, and Halloween and Thanksgiving are fast approaching, now is the time to peruse their holiday merchandise.

Assistance League Janene

Janene on lower level 

Membership is open to anyone who wishes to be of service to the community and who has the time, creativity, and passion to volunteer. Work in the Thrift Shop and choose from philanthropic programs that interest you and that would benefit from your special talents. Make a difference by sharing your enthusiasm and extending a helping hand while making new friendships that last a lifetime!

The Assistance League LB is located at 526 Glenneyre St.

They’re open Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

For more information on the programs, events, and to volunteer, go to https://allagunabeach.org/ or call (949) 494-6097.

 

