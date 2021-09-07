NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 72  |  September 7, 2021

Searching for information about Billy Provencher 090721

Searching for information about Billy Provencher, late resident of Laguna

Danielle Wegrecki is looking for information about her uncle, Billy Provencher, who lived in Laguna Beach from July 1983 until his death in February 1991.

Searching for uncle

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Billy Provencher

“I’ve found out he had many friends there. He also lived with Miss Ohio, 1987, I believe. Also, he had a dear friend, Cotton Barris, from Georgia,” Danielle says. 

Provencher had a wallpaper company and had many customers in the area. 

Searching for two

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Billy with his sister

“He was a loving and kind man. I would like to find more out about him since he passed away when I was 13. Now I am a woman of 44,” Danielle adds. “If there’s anyone out there still in Laguna Beach community that can help me, I would greatly appreciate it.”

Anyone who has information about Provencher is asked to contact Danielle at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

 

