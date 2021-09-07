NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 72  |  September 7, 2021

LBHS boys cross country 090721

LBHS boys cross country

LBHS boys cross country team

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Jason Loomis 

(L-R) Luke Anderton, William Coffey, Sean Laird, Meal Metis, Connor Joyce, Chris Drews, Theo Drews, Alex Boyd, and William Goodwin. The LBHS boys cross country team toed the starting line for their first race of the fall season this past Friday. Racing against many of the best programs in the state at the Cool Breeze Invitational in Pasadena, the Breakers were led by senior standout Mael Metis (15:47) over the three-mile course. Metis ran a controlled and comfortable race, saving his best efforts for more important future races. Strong performances were also shown from the junior class trio of Chris Drews, Alex Boyd, and Will Goodwin. The next race will be on Friday, September 17th at the famed Woodbridge Invitational. Athletes and coaches are excited to go all out on this flat and fast course.

 

