 Volume 13, Issue 72  |  September 7, 2021

Dennis’ Tidbits 090721

By DENNIS McTIGHE

September 7, 2021

Upwelling keeps ocean temps low

Dennis 5As far as water temps are concerned, this summer has been pretty much dominated by that uninvited visitor known as upwelling, a result of stronger than average, persistent westerly afternoon winds that rough things up in our inner waters, bringing to the surface colder waters from deep down. It’s burly here on the holiday weekend with temps remaining in the low 60s across the county, when normally those temps should be at their warmest of the year here in early September. 

I think we can pretty much rule out any chance of 70-degree water this time around. It’s just one of those funky summers. When we get a summer with generally light variable winds or more frequent south to SE winds, inshore waters around here are much warmer, with lots of days even well into the 70s. Here’s a tip: When you see the flags at the beach blowing to the right you can expect balmy water temps, and when the flags are blowing briskly to the left you had better have a wetsuit handy. No wind at all is the best as the waves are glassy with better shape.

More on hurricanes: You don’t need a full-on hurricane or even a tropical storm for that matter to get serious flooding. Look what happened last week in the Northeast U.S. from just a remnant low from former Hurricane Ida. As this remnant low approached southern New England, it hooked up with an upper-level low coming in from the NW, and the combination of the two was absolutely catastrophic.

The hurricane’s worst killing blow comes from the sea in the form of a storm surge. This subtly approaching smash of tidal wave intensity actually claims nine of each ten victims that fall to a hurricane.

As the storm crosses the continental shelf and moves close to the coast, the mean water level may increase 15 feet or more. The storm surge from Katrina in 2005 was a whopping 31 feet, and considering that the terrain is so flat as you travel inland on the Gulf Coast, the surging water is free to move miles inland. The advancing storm surge combines with the normal high astronomical tide to create the hurricane storm tide. In addition, wind waves and ground swells are superimposed on the storm tide. This buildup of water level can cause severe flooding in coastal areas, particularly when the storm surge coincides with normal high tides, resulting in a tsunami-type push of water far inland. 

Because much of the United States’ densely populated coastline along the Atlantic and Gulf Coasts lies less than ten feet above mean sea level, the danger from a storm surge is multiplied. Nearly every coastal location that is exposed to a hurricane is also a candidate for the smashing blow of storm surge. 

Wave and current action associated with the surge also cause extensive damage. Water weighs some 1,700 pounds per cubic yard, so extended pounding by frequent waves can demolish any structures not specifically designed to withstand such forces.

Currents set up along the coast by the gradient in storm surge heights and winds combine with waves to severely erode beaches and coastal highways. Many buildings withstand hurricane winds until their foundations, undermined by erosion, are weakened and eventually fail. 

Storm tides, waves, and currents in confined harbors severely damage ships, marinas, and pleasure boats. In estuarine and bayou areas, intrusions of saltwater endanger the public health. We’re so fortunate we live in a safe area mostly free from these monsters! 

See y’all on Friday, ALOHA!

 

