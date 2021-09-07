NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 72  |  September 7, 2021

Where’s Maggi Answer 090721

Where’s Maggi – the answers!

Maggi almost got a win this week, if it weren’t for two sharp-eyed readers – Jane Swintek and Mark Porterfield got it!

Thanks, everyone, for playing along. 

Check in on Friday for a new photo challenge.

Where's Maggi 9 3 21

Click on photo for a larger image

Inspiring yard art, found on Bluebird Canyon Road

 

