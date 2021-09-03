Commission approves Safety Element update 090321

Commission approves Safety Element update, allows gelato macarons and store relocation downtown

By SARA HALL

The Planning Commission had an interesting and varied agenda this week, including the draft General Plan Safety Element update and a macaron store swapping shop locations in downtown while the discussion revolved around a very specific style of gelato.

Commissioners voted 5-0 to recommend that the City Council adopt the updated policies and programs in the Safety Element update during their meeting Wednesday (September 1).

Most of the discussion revolved around terrace drain infrastructure on private property (concerns about overgrown vegetation blocking the drains and removed or damaged drains) and undergrounding utilities (particularly removing or somehow better guarding a few specific poles in the canyon that often get hit by vehicles).

Overall, commissioners were very supportive of the update and noted that it’s been needed for some time.

It’s a long time coming, said Chair Pro Tem Jorg Dubin. It’s been studied, discussed, and reviewed.

“There’s a lot in there and I know it’s going to take time to implement it, but I think it’s time for action over words,” Dubin said. “There’s no perfect plan, but perfection – as they always say – gets in the way of progress.”

Commissioners thanked staff and the EDPC for working so thoroughly on the detailed and much-needed update.

“It’s a deep dive document,” Dubin said. “It’s way overdue.”

The Safety Element was originally adopted by the City Council on March 20, 1979, as the “Seismic and Public Safety Element,” explained Associate Planner Melinda Dacey, the project manager for the update.

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of LBFD

North Emerald Bay during the 1993 Laguna Beach fire

After the wildfire of 1993 destroyed hundreds of homes, the Safety Element was subsequently renamed, revised, and updated. The current version was adopted by council on June 6, 1995.

State law mandates the Safety Element be updated in conjunction with the next Housing Element update. The city’s 6th Cycle Housing Element (2013-2021) is due to expire this year.

The purpose of the Safety Element is to identify community safety risks and establish goals, policies, and programs to safeguard residents and businesses from those risks.

Safety risks posing the greatest threat locally include fire hazards (wildland and urban), geologic risks (e.g., seismic shaking, liquefaction, and landslides and mudslides caused by slope instability), flooding, and climate change, Dacey said.

Other topics also addressed in the Safety Element update include emergency preparedness, hazardous materials and waste, evacuation constraints (including impaired access roads), and shoreline protection that includes how the city should respond to sea level rise.

City staff began the process to update the Safety Element in July 2020. Staff has incorporated the 2018 Local Hazard Mitigation Plan (LHMP), the 2019 Wildfire Mitigation and Fire Safety Report, and the Laguna Beach Evacuation Time Estimate Study by reference into the update.

The primary changes to the Safety Element include:

--The incorporation of information from the referenced reports/studies for compliance with State regulations.

--Updated figures/maps consistent with the 2018 LHMP.

--A new figure/map labeled “Single Emergency Evacuation Route Residential Developments” for compliance with State regulations.

--Reformatting of the element for design and organizational consistency with other recently updated General Plan documents.

--Modification of the goals, policies, and implementation actions to rely more on the City’s implementation tools such as the municipal code and other adopted subject matter studies and plans.

--Incorporating/clarifying references to the LCP certified resolution which deals with the city’s vegetation management practices.

--Ensuring consistency with the other elements of the city’s General Plan.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Laguna Beach fire trucks ready to respond to an emergency

The Emergency and Disaster Preparedness Committee Policy Ordinance Working Group also provided feedback that resulted in the following revisions:

--Reorganization of identified local hazards within the Safety Element for greater consistency with the LHMP.

--Added verbiage to highlight the interrelationships between hazards (e.g., an earthquake could spark a wildfire incident if a utility gas line breaks/utility pole falls).

--Clarified the introductory statement regarding localized geographic conditions (low-lying coastal areas surrounded by hillsides and canyons) that contribute to a variety of hazardous conditions.

--Added clarifying language and specific timelines to various policies/implementation actions.

--Revisions/additions to policy and implementation actions relating to the undergrounding of utilities.

--Incorporate new policies and modify existing policies to include additional studies that were authorized by the City Council during the recently approved 2021 budget.

--Include an annual Safety Element progress report function for EDPC reporting to the City Council.

After hearing similar concerns from the EDPC committee about the drainage problems, city staff made some modifications to the document, including a policy to annually notice owners of private drainage infrastructure about maintenance and operation needs.

Staff also added that within 18-24 months of Safety Element adoption:

--Identify all private terrace drain infrastructure in landslide prone areas and determine specific responsibility for maintenance.

--Determine the city’s inspection and enforcement options and develop an inspection/enforcement plan.

--Identify potential funding sources available for public and private drainage infrastructure improvements (e.g., Geologic Hazard Abatement Districts).

--As soon as possible, implement inspection/enforcement plan, initially focused on at-risk areas with a documented history of significant landslide activity.

A lot of drainage areas have overgrowth and non-native vegetation, commissioners noted.

They need a strong plan regarding dealing with the drainage areas on private property, said Commissioner Ken Sadler.

Over the years, many terrace drains have been completely destroyed, he added. In some cases, people remodeled their back yards and, not understanding why the concrete drainage ditch was there, just ripped it out, he noted.

“It’s completely defeated the original purpose of those drainage infrastructures,” Sadler said. “I support whatever can be done to move forward with reviewing that because having water saturate these hillsides that are prone to landslides in the first place is not a good idea.”

Some drains are completely gone, others are covered in vegetation and aren’t visible, agreed Commissioner Susan Whitin.

“This is just Swiss cheese all over the city,” Whitin said.

It’s a huge undertaking, she noted, but the city needs to look into fixing it.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Traffic and utility poles line Laguna Canyon Road

The other key point in the commission discussion was undergrounding utilities.

Vehicles often crash into the poles on Laguna Canyon Road, Dubin pointed out. It’s already happened a couple times this year and nearly a dozen times since he’s lived in the canyon. Wayward drivers seem to take out the same few poles every time, he added.

“This is happening with too much frequency,” Dubin said. “We’re dealing with public safety here.”

Several commissioners agreed and noted that it impedes traffic and potentially shuts down the road for hours, which would be disastrous if it were to happen during an emergency for both residents evacuating and authorities trying to get into the city to help.

“If something like that was to happen concurrently with another disaster, while everybody is trying to get out of town, it would really be a bad, bad situation,” Sadler said.

The Safety Element has a lot of references of “encouraging” undergrounding utilities, Dubin noted, but the language should be “requiring” it, considering that the 133 and Coast Highway are the only routes out of the city.

“To use the word ‘encourage’ isn’t going to get us anywhere,” Dubin said, adding that, at the very least, barriers should be placed around those specific poles.

Commissioners can recommend that to council, noted Community Development Director Marc Wiener, but it might be better phrased as a commitment to studying the issue and potentially taking action, rather than a mandate.

“That may be more workable than saying it shall be done,” Wiener said. “It’s challenging, at this point, to mandate it when we don’t know the full implications and the cost and some of the issues that may arise as we study this.”

It’s important to keep flexibility on this issue in the Safety Element, he said, and they probably shouldn’t get too specific with the recommendation.

Caltrans has jurisdiction along the road, staff pointed out.

Council has reviewed undergrounding in the canyon on numerous occasions, said Planning Manager Scott Drapkin. There’s usually a couple poles hit, up and down the canyon, every year, he added, so he recognizes that it’s an issue. In this document, the Safety Element, the way to address it would be through a policy.

The Wildfire Mitigation and Fire Safety Report specifically calls out undergrounding Laguna Canyon Road as an action item, Dacey said, so it’s already on the council’s radar. It’s likely a budgetary and jurisdictional issue, she added.

Several public speakers commented on the item, supporting the update and urging the approval and speedy implementation.

Pointing out that it’s the first day of National Preparedness Month, EDPC Chair Matt Lawson said it’s important to approve this revision of the Safety Element as expeditiously as possible.

The committee worked on it for some time to ensure public safety concerns were addressed and unanimously agreed that the update creates a robust policy framework to drive further improvements in the city’s disaster readiness posture and better protect the at-risk community.

“The very factors of climate, geography, topography, and development pattern that make Laguna Beach one of the most beautiful small cities anywhere also make us extremely vulnerable to disaster hazards,” Lawson said. “Within a few hours that fire danger alone could wipe out everything in our natural and built environment.”

They’ve seen it happen in a number of towns across the state in recent years. He asked that they act with thoroughness and urgency.

Other commenters noted the wildfires burning in California right now, that the undergrounding, particularly in the canyon, should be a priority, and that the issues with the drainage infrastructure is a catastrophe waiting to happen if there’s a heavy rain.

Many noted the wide-ranging coverage in the Safety Element hit on a lot of issues, but the work needs to continue.

“Being prepared is no accident,” Sonny Myers said.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

The current Le Macaron of Laguna Beach location at 154 South Coast Hwy

Also during Wednesday’s meeting, the Planning Commission unanimously approved an application for a takeout food establishment specializing in French macarons to relocate and operate its shop at a different downtown location.

Le Macaron of Laguna Beach is currently at 154 South Coast Hwy, and this week commissioners voted 5-0 to allow the store to move to 188 South Coast Hwy (previously Starbucks).

“I think it’s a great product,” Whitin said. “It’s beautiful, it’s playful, and fanciful.”

Most of the discussion revolved around the applicant’s request to add gelato to their menu.

When the previous Planning Commission lineup originally approved the business, they denied the gelato addition because there were already two dessert businesses in the downtown offering gelato, according to staff and Sadler and Whitin, both of whom were on the commission at the time.

Other dessert businesses in the area expressed concern at the time about oversaturating the downtown with gelato offerings and that the concepts were too similar.

If they allow gelato without any conditions, they’ll likely have large tubs of it on-site, and then it’s a slippery slope to selling it in cups or cones, Sadler and Whitin agreed.

“There was a lot gnashing of teeth about the gelato, whether it should be permitted or not permitted,” Whitin recalled. “We don’t want to be entrenched in the past and we want to be flexible, to a degree, but on the other hand, we’re certainly not on board with just allowing tubs of gelato.”

Nothing has changed since then, Sadler said, it’s still the same circumstances.

“I voted that way then, what has given me any reason to change my thinking now?” Sadler asked.

Chair Steve Goldman at first leaned toward allowing gelato macaron sandwiches but given the context Sadler and Whitin provided from the original decision and the concern about the slippery slope, he leaned back toward denying the gelato altogether.

The newer commissioners on the board, Dubin and Steve Kellenberg, leaned toward allowing the gelato, with conditions.

Kellenberg was optimistic about the specialized gelato macaron sandwich, saying it’s different than the other more traditional gelato offered elsewhere downtown.

“That would be unique in the city,” he said.

If they started selling it in the more conventional way, they would likely hear about it, Kellenberg said.

Alexi Bouhbot, owner of the current Le Macaron store, said they aren’t a threat to the other gelato stores as what they plan to offer is a specialized macaron sandwich. They will offer six flavors of gelato, which then gets placed inside the two sides of macaron cookies. The gelato would be an ancillary product, she emphasized.

If they were allowed to, they’d sell it in cups or cones, but just in the sandwich form is “better than nothing,” Bouhbot said. She would appreciate being allowed to sell gelato, in some form, and said she would respect any conditions included in the approval.

“If you gave me restrictions, I would follow your restrictions,” Bouhbot said. “I would keep within the rules.”

They won’t have fridges full of tubs of gelato, she clarified.

The gelato is only to be used in the macaron sandwiches and is not allowed to be sold outside of that, in any other form, Goldman emphasized.

A lot of time and effort is spent trying to create a downtown that is attractive to both residents and visitors, Whitin said. They emphasize the conditions so much because they get violated and create problems, she added.

“As a whole, here in the downtown, there’s a big enforcement problem and basically we’re sick and tired of it,” Whitin said. “There’s a lot of time spent chasing after violators, and there are lawsuits, etc., etc. And we’re finished with that.”

So, the commissioners try to be as clear as possible with the applicant about those conditions and the potential consequences of violations, including revoking the permit, Whitin said.

They added the “draconian” condition that if violated the CUP is subject to review by the director of community development. What’s in the resolution needs to be honored, Whitin said.

After hearing from Bouhbot and the other commissioners, Sadler said he’d be willing to go along with the majority on the restrictive condition allowing the sale of gelato only in sandwich form.

“The applicant seems to be hearing that loud and clear,” Sadler said.

They want people and businesses to be successful, he added, so he supported allowing it and they’ll deal with it if it becomes an issue.