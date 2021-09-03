NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 71  |  September 3, 2021

City Planning Manager Scott Drapkin 090321

City Planning Manager Scott Drapkin announces resignation, headed to Costa Mesa

By SARA HALL

Longtime staffer and current Laguna Beach Planning Manager Scott Drapkin announced his resignation from the city during a meeting this week.

During departmental reports at the Planning Commission meeting on Wednesday (September 1), Drapkin said he’ll be leaving his position sometime later this month.

“This has been such an amazing ride. It’s been a journey working for this city, it’s never dull,” Drapkin said. “It’s (with) a heavy heart, leaving my town.”

It’s been wonderful to work for Laguna Beach, Drapkin said, recalling stories of lunch with his dad when people have come up to them just to say how much they enjoy working with him. 

“All of those things that happen in a small town when you work for such an amazing place like Laguna,” he said.

It’s time to make a change and grow with a bigger city, he added. Projects from the 1990s are starting to re-circulate back onto his desk, so he figured he needed to do something different, he joked.

His new role will be as assistant director for the City of Costa Mesa.

It will be different and exciting in Costa Mesa, he noted. He’ll be writing in the familiar village character into the city documents there too, he joked.

City Planning Manager Scott Drapkin

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Laguna Beach Planning Manager Scott Drapkin

All the commissioners congratulated Drapkin and wished him good luck in his new role.

“It’s a smart move for you,” said Commissioner Susan Whitin. “You’ve had a really good, solid career here, you’re well-trained, and you’re capable of doing something else. And you should.”

Commissioners also commended all of his work with the city over the years.

“I’m very proud of the accomplishments that the commission has been able to get through and worked hard on,” Drapkin said. “I’m so proud to be a part of it.”

Drapkin has worked in the city’s planning department for more than two decades and was promoted to the manager position in 2016. He started in 1997 and worked every planning position available as he moved up the ladder within the department.

One of his proudest accomplishments during his time in Laguna Beach was the development of the city’s Geographical Information System (GIS), Drapkin said in an email with Stu News Laguna on Thursday.

A few more projects on his highlight reel: the Montage (Treasure Island Specific Plan), The Ranch at Laguna Beach, Act V Corporate Yard, Village Entrance Project, Mozambique, various residential subdivisions (such as Irvine Cove), Brown’s Park, Arch Beach Heights Neighborhood Park, and Top of the World Trail. 

He also authored the city’s Enhanced Mobility and Complete Streets Transition Plan, various updates to the Downtown Specific Plan, Housing Element, Open Space and Conservation Element, Noise Element, Land Use Element, and Safety Element. 

Drapkin also worked on various updates to the city’s municipal code and Local Coastal Program. 

“I am very grateful for all of the great people that I have worked with both inside and outside of City Hall,” Drapkin said in the email. 

On Wednesday, several commissioners mentioned his comprehensive knowledge of the city, friendly demeanor, and helpful attitude. Chair Steve Goldman appreciated his smiling and pleasant personality during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He’s been a big help getting Chair Pro Tem Jorg Dubin up to speed the past two years, answering questions and providing insight, Dubin said.

“It’s going to be a loss for Laguna, but a gain for Costa Mesa,” Dubin said.

Commissioner Ken Sadler noted his surprise and understood Drapkin’s wanting to expand his horizons, but said it’s hard to lose someone with so much experience in the city, longtime involvement and familiarity with local projects, and the institutional knowledge.

“It’s going to be tough losing you,” Sadler said. “It’s going to be hard to replace that.”

Community Development Director Marc Wiener agreed that Drapkin will leave big shoes to fill.

“It’s going to be a big loss for the department,” Wiener said. “And for me personally.”

Drapkin has been his “go-to” person for his institutional knowledge of the city and has helped Wiener acclimate to Laguna Beach over the past two years. He also brings a very positive personality to the department every day, Wiener added.

“He enjoys what he does, you can tell that about him,” he said. “He loves planning, he loves dealing with these issues and the strategies to overcome them.”

He’s going to great in Costa Mesa, he added.

The current leadership is the best it’s ever been, Drapkin said, praising both department and city staffers. He also complimented the current commission lineup, noting that it’s one of the best he’s worked with over the years. So many things are happening with the department right now, he said, and there’s a great team on board. 

It hasn’t been decided who will step into the manager role at the city, but there are a lot of good promotions coming up, Drapkin noted. 

“The city will be fine without me,” Drapkin joked. 

The recruitment will likely take several months, Wiener noted. There will be an interim manager in the meantime and Assistant Director of Community Development So Kim will likely assist with the Planning Commission more often.

Also during the meeting, Administrative Assistant Christina Brown announced her resignation as well.

Her husband is retiring so they’ll be moving to their home in Palm Springs, she explained. She’s accepted the position of special assistant to the CEO and board clerk for the SunLine Transit Agency.

Commissioners thanked her for her dedication and appreciated all the work she’s done.

“It’s been a wonderful experience,” Brown said. “It’s really hard leaving somewhere that I really enjoy working at.”

 

