 Volume 13, Issue 71  |  September 3, 2021

Local nonprofits join for September 9 meeting

On Thursday, Sept 9 at 8 a.m., Laguna Beach-based and serving nonprofits are joining together for their second live meeting at the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach. The meeting with be 100 percent outdoors at 1085 Laguna Canyon Rd.

The Laguna Beach Nonprofit Council was formed primarily to promote collaboration, unity, and awareness of philanthropic efforts in Laguna Beach. Some plans to impact the community at large include: a volunteer opportunity board, a quarterly electronic newsletter, and a strategic assessment of sector needs. 

The volunteer nonprofit council officially took form shortly after two vision-oriented strangers met each other and realized they had been traveling similar life paths, both geographically and professionally. Both felt the same deep calling at the same time to take a deep dive into helping Laguna Beach thrive. 

The original co-chairs, Jill Epple and Michelle Highberg, began this new endeavor with intentions to revitalize and unite the caring citizens of the Laguna Beach community by increased volunteerism, awareness, and efficiency in the nonprofit sector.

Three days after their first meeting at the Susi Q, the world shut down. They chose not to Zoom as the group had just met. They decided to wait for a brighter day when all could meet again in person.

Community Engagement Director for the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach Stephanie Schmitz will be taking a leadership role for the council as she has already been working with many partners to identify community service opportunities for our youth. This council promotes inclusion, diversity, equity, and access, and welcomes all interested parties to attend.

Interested parties are requested to RSVP with their name, organization, mission, and website to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

 

