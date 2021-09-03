NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 71  |  September 3, 2021

Pirate Tower – La Tour 090321

Pirate Tower – La Tour

Pirate Tower beach

Photo by Susan Cruciana

La Tour, one of the most unique and mysterious landmarks of Southern California, is the tower that stands at the base of a cliff at Victoria Beach. The structure, known as “La Tour” (French for tower), is a 60-foot castle-inspired tower. It was built at the same time as the house at the top of the bluff, in 1926, and was used as a way to get from the house down to the beach below.

Pirate Tower steps

Photo by Susan Cruciana

The beach tower is made of poured concrete with an ocean stone foundation and cone-shaped roof made of shingles. Several narrow window openings in the tower wall allow light to pass through to the wooden spiral stairway inside.

 

