 Volume 13, Issue 71  |  September 3, 2021

Petrie-Norris part of Sacramento group 090321

Petrie-Norris part of Sacramento group to expand domestic violence services

Legislation to expand access to domestic violence services, authored by Assemblywoman Cottie Petrie-Norris (D-Laguna Beach), has been signed into law. AB 689 will allow for survivors of domestic violence to seek help via text and other computer-based technologies.

“Domestic violence touches too many of our lives and harms too many of our families,” said Petrie-Norris, author of AB 689. “I have been that 12-year-old girl locked in a bathroom with her mom, hiding from our abuser, so I know that moment of desperation. These additional tools and technologies will give survivors more ways to get help when they desperately need it.”

In California, 34.9 percent of women and 31.1 percent of men experience intimate partner physical violence, intimate partner sexual violence, and/or intimate partner stalking in their lifetimes, according to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence. In 2019, the National Domestic Violence Hotline documented 29,659 contacts from California, the highest in the nation.

Petrie Norris part of Petrie Norris

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of the Office of Cottie Petrie-Norris

Assemblywoman Cottie Petrie-Norris

“When survivors are ready to reach out for assistance or information it is vital that they have multiple options for doing so,” said AB 689 Sponsor Beth Hassett, CEO of WEAVE. “Expanding the crisis line service to include texting or live chat gives them more doors for entry into lifesaving services and support.”

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused a dramatic increase in California’s already alarming rates of domestic violence. On a typical day before the pandemic, domestic violence hotlines received approximately 13 calls a minute. As a result of the pandemic, the National Domestic Violence Hotline saw a 9 percent increase in calls, texts, and chats – indicating a clear uptick in need.

The current requirement for domestic violence centers is limited in its definition to phone-based hotlines. Due to this narrow definition, domestic violence centers that want to provide other types of hotline services are unable to receive state funding to expand such services.

By modernizing domestic violence shelter requirements to include the option of other technological platforms, AB 689 allows for domestic violence centers to be better equipped to help more victims of domestic violence. Additionally, the state will be better able to track and collect more accurate data about domestic abuse.

“Survivors of domestic violence are often isolated and prevented from reaching out for help,” said Krista Niemczyk, public policy director at the California Partnership to End Domestic Violence. “That’s why chat and text-based hotlines are crucial. They allow survivors to connect with advocates when they cannot safely call a hotline. We are proud to support AB 689 to fund these pathways to safety planning and healing.”

This bill is co-authored by Assemblymembers Rebecca Bauer-Kahan (D-Orinda), Sabrina Cervantes (D-Corona), Janet Nguyen (R-Huntington Beach), Sharon Quirk-Silva (D-Fullerton), Luz Rivas (D-Arleta), Blanca Rubio (D-Baldwin Park), Kelly Seyarto (R-Murrieta), and Senator Rosilicie Ochoa Bogh (R-Yucaipa).

 

