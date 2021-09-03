FOA and Sawdust glassblower Marcus Thesing 090321

FOA and Sawdust glassblower Marcus Thesing wants every piece to be a masterpiece

By DIANNE RUSSELL

A masterpiece is defined as a work of outstanding artistry, skill, or workmanship. After seeing Marcus Thesing’s work, it’s no surprise that this is the standard he aspires to for each of his creations, no matter how small. Art glass sprang from a revolution in glassmaking in the mid-1800s, when glassblowers began experimenting with colors, patterns, and textures. With the melding of artistry and technique, Thesing has elevated his art glass into a magnificent array of sculptures and objects.

Thesing has exhibited at the Sawdust Festival for 21 years and at the Festival of Arts (FOA) since 2008. Exhibiting at both festivals sounds like a daunting feat.

“It’s challenging, but the Sawdust is busiest during the day and FOA is busiest in the evening before the Pageant of the Masters,” says Thesing. “There are benefits to exhibiting at both shows. They are different venues with different approaches – for FOA, I can push the limits and be more creative. At the Sawdust, I take a variety of designs and have a good selection. At FOA, I tend to feature more showstoppers. FOA affords the opportunity to go crazy, and since the show is juried, it puts pressure on me to stay in the game and play a little more.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Marcus Thesing

“It’s been a great year,” says Thesing. “People are happy to be out, and collectors are coming to add to their collections.”

Thesing explains that both festivals are refreshing – in distinctive ways.

“The FOA opened up a whole new range of collectors due to the diversity of the clientele, since they come from Los Angeles and San Diego – and other cities – for the Pageant of the Masters.

“The Sawdust has an overall more relaxed, free-spirited feel. The first set of buyers come in early and ready to go, then later, it gets a little more mellow. I really enjoy the glassblowing demonstration at The Sawdust. I talk more than anyone else who does it. The visitors want to know what’s going on, and I try to explain the process and get them involved.”

There are many descriptions one could use to characterize Thesing’s work, but he’d like visitors to view it as magical, surreal, and unique. His work is all of that and more. He admits he loves surreal artists such as Salvador Dali and Rene Magritte.

“I’m grateful for Laguna Beach and the festivals,” Thesing says. “I believe in quality not quantity.”

Thesing and his wife, jewelry maker Sarvi Hosseini, share a booth at the Sawdust. “Having two artists in the family, we try to focus on balance and not be gone all week.”

Hosseini works in gold, silver, rose gold, natural gemstones, and pearls. Using the lost wax method, she has developed a rare line of work that embodies nature in a modern, whimsical twist.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Thesing’s booth at the Festival of the Arts

Creativity runs in the family

Their nine-and-a-half-year-old son Devin, a fourth grader at Top of the World Elementary, is also creative, in more ways than one. Thesing says, “He wanted a PlayStation 5, and I told him no more devices, so he started doing pen and ink drawings on mat board and selling them. They’re abstract, geometrical, and symmetrical and just seem to flow from him.”

Devin has been very successful and has already made $500 for the PS5.

“My father was a part-time sculptor – his profession was a carpenter – but he was pretty proficient at sculpting,” Thesing says. “When I went to college, I studied sculpture and computer graphics.”

Then he crossed paths with John Barber, a Laguna Beach master glassblower who’s been at the Sawdust for almost three decades. In 1973, John founded one of Southern California’s first privately owned glassblowing studios. Coincidentally, when he was a boy, Thesing’s parents took him to see Barber at the Sawdust.

“I met someone who was working for John. At the time, I had a computer graphics job and wore a coat and tie. John invited me into his back yard, where they were (glassblowing) outside, and they were having so much fun. He said, ‘gather some glass’ and instantly I knew this was my medium and what I needed to do. He invited me to do a three-year apprenticeship, and I learned quickly.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Rain Drops Sculpture

That was just the beginning of a long-lasting association and friendship. “I ended up staying with him for eight years,” Thesing says. “I helped in production design and trained new people. During that time, I became proficient in working with the material while finding my own style, which was not derivative. I wanted to go through a different door that this medium might lead to visually – which became work that had more of a sculptural focus, rather than functional work that blowing glass can typically lend too.

“John has been exhibiting 27 years, and he was the first person to open the door,” Thesing continues. “It’s fun to have him at the Sawdust. We had a great time together.”

Slow evolution of design

“My work is all about clean lines, form, color, and light,” he says. “A majority of the work is sandblasted which produces a matte finish. It allows the viewer to focus on the form and color without being distracted by all the refraction of light that a glossy surface produces. It also has a soothing dreamlike quality and a contemporary feel.

Thesing explains that blowing glass is very expensive. “Unfortunately experimenting and pushing my limits too quickly can lead to pieces smashed on the floor. But I always make time to experiment and find a happy middle ground – with the work evolving slowly.

Buyers and collectors want to see your style as an artist and also want to see new work.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

“Rain Drop” sculptures have no limit, they can be minimal or wall size

“I’ve been creating wall sculptures for 9 or 10 years, out of the 27 years since I first started blowing glass,” Thesing says. “I’ve been doing well with them. The large sculptures aren’t accessible to everyone, but the Rain Drops are. They can be designed and customized – from two or three pieces or they can be designed for a wall size sculpture. There is no minimum and no limit. The largest I’ve designed was 14 feet long on a slightly curved wall in a private home in Laguna Beach. The idea of rain or water in your environment and the soothing colors just makes you feel good.”

One of Thesing’s newest creations is Catching Opal Drops.

“In 2019, I discovered a wonderful new technique, which involves utilizing a company that creates dichroic glass,” he says. “To create this effect the glass is placed in a vacuum chamber and precious metals are vaporized with a 10,000-volt electron beam. The vapor then condenses on the surface of the glass to create a somewhat magical and surreal iridescence. You can’t tell whether the pieces are lit within or from the outside.”

Another new method – cold working – involves grinding and polishing glass creating a piece titled “Eye Candy.”

“It looks solid, but it’s not. It’s a fun optical illusion,” says Thesing. “Cold working the glass is completely different from working with it while it’s in a molten state. The technique allows you to slow down and actually step away from the work. It allows you to change and manipulate the glass while actually holding it in your hands.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted Photo

Fourteen foot “Rain Drop” sculpture installed in private home in Laguna

The magic and mystery of glass

It’s clear that Thesing loves everything about glass.

“One of the best things about the medium is that we know glass as cold, hard, and unforgiving, but when it’s in a molten state, it’s a magical experience to manipulate. I will never get bored of working with glass. It is always a challenge, and the experience requires a constant focus, and you somewhat have to listen to the glass because if you don’t, it smashes on the floor.”

Hazards of the job

Before starting the glassblowing process, the glass is placed in a furnace that heats it to a temperature of 2000 degrees, making it malleable. At that temperature, it’s not a surprise that there’s always the possibility of getting burned.

“We’ve all gotten burned,” Thesing says, “but I’ve never been really hurt. The blow pipes get hot. One end is hot, the other cold. When I was working with John, one day I got a little cocky, and I grabbed the wrong end and burned my hand.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Thesing has an eye for the unusual

Thesing loves the physical part of creating. “It’s a very physical workout,” he says. “You use your whole body, and it requires a lot of coordination. I really love that. Sometimes I come home from the studio covered in what looks like white salt – from dry sweat.”

Even though Thesing says, “No office job for me,” he does spend some time sitting at his computer virtually designing wall sculptures (Rain Drops). “The customer sends in a photo of the wall, and I hone in on the buyer’s budget, wall shape, and then use photoshop to design the sculpture.”

However, after a couple of days sitting at the computer, he admits, “I’m ready to get back to the physicality of glassblowing.”

With fellow glassblower Michael Panetta, Marcus built a studio in the canyon nine years ago. They were able to design their own furnace. “We have the largest reheating chamber in Southern California. It means that we can make large pieces with high quality glass.”

They have a glassblowing studio and a separate showroom that’s open to the public by appointment only.

Other festivals

Although Thesing used to exhibit at several festivals, he currently exhibits at only at a select few: Beverly Hills Affair in the Garden, Southwest Arts Festival in Indio, La Quinta Art Celebration in the spring, and the San Diego Art Walk in Little Italy. And, of course, the Sawdust Art Festival and Festival of Arts of Laguna Beach.

In 2019 at the La Quinta Art Celebration, Marcus received the prestigious city purchase award, in which the City of La Quinta acquires one piece each year to be placed in its City Hall.

The city purchased a 40-piece wall sculpture titled Opal Drops, which is now permanently on display in the La Quinta City Hall.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Thesing has exhibited at the FOA since 2008

Work and family

“It’s been a great year at the festivals,” Thesing says, “but last year was the best year because I had the summer off and got to spend time with my son at the beach. I was happy it was slow. When you’re self-employed, sometimes it’s difficult to achieve a balance between work and family, but I’m getting better at balancing.

“When I look back at my career, I feel so grateful to have found the path I did and can do what I do. I really enjoy it – and making people happy. It’s not all about the money. I’m grateful when I hear people say after they take one of my pieces home, ‘I love it and it makes me happy.’ I’m so glad to be back at the festivals.”

For more information on Marcus Thesing, go to www.marcusthesing.com. (Although his new website is under construction, you can use the links found there to go to his Facebook page and Instagram or call (949) 637-8732 to contact him.)

For more information on Sarvi Hosseini, go to Sarvi Hosseini Jewelry on Facebook and Instagram.

For tickets and details on FOA, go to www.foapom.com.

For tickets and details on the Sawdust Festival, go to www.sawdustartfestival.org.