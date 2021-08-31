FOA and Sawdust glassblower Marcus Thesing 083121

FOA and Sawdust glassblower Marcus Thesing wants every piece to be a masterpiece

By DIANNE RUSSELL

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

A masterpiece is defined as a work of outstanding artistry, skill, or workmanship. After seeing Marcus Thesing’s work, it’s no surprise that this is the standard he aspires to for each of his creations, no matter how small. Art glass sprang from a revolution in glassmaking in the mid-1800s, when glassblowers began experimenting with colors, patterns, and textures. With the melding of artistry and technique, Thesing has elevated his art glass into a magnificent array of sculptures and objects.

Thesing has exhibited at the Sawdust Festival for 21 years and at the Festival of Arts (FOA) since 2008. Exhibiting at both festivals sounds like a daunting feat.

“It’s challenging, but the Sawdust is busiest during the day and FOA is busiest in the evening before the Pageant of the Masters,” says Thesing. “There are benefits to exhibiting at both shows. They are different venues with different approaches – for FOA, I can push the limits and be more creative. There’s a big wall at my booth there, and at the Sawdust, the same piece might take the whole wall. At the Sawdust, I take a variety of designs and have a good selection. At FOA, I tend to feature more showstoppers. FOA affords the opportunity to go crazy, and since the show is juried, it puts pressure on me to stay in the game and play a little more.”

Marcus Thesing

“It’s been a great year,” says Thesing. “People are happy to be out, and collectors are coming to add to their collections.”

Thesing explains that both festivals are refreshing – in distinctive ways.

“The FOA opened up a whole new range of collectors due to the diversity of the clientele, since they come from Los Angeles and San Diego – and other cities – for the Pageant of the Masters.

“The Sawdust has an overall more relaxed, free-spirited feel. The first set of buyers come in early and ready to go, then later, it gets a little more mellow. I really enjoy the glassblowing demonstration at The Sawdust. I talk more than anyone else who does it. The visitors want to know what’s going on, and I try to explain the process and get them involved.”

There are many descriptions one could use to characterize Thesing’s work, but he’d like visitors to view it as magical, surreal, and unique. His work is all of that and more. He admits he loves surreal artists such as Salvador Dali and Rene Magritte.

“I’m grateful for Laguna Beach and the festivals,” Thesing says. “I believe in quality not quantity. I don’t have a lot of pieces in my booth.”

Thesing and his wife, jewelry maker Sarvi Hosseini, share a booth at the Sawdust. “Having two artists in the family, we try to focus on balance and not be gone all week.”

Hosseini works in gold, silver, rose gold, natural gemstones, and pearls. Using the lost wax method, she has developed a rare line of work that embodies nature in a modern, whimsical twist.

Thesing’s booth at the Festival of the Arts

Creativity runs in the family

Their nine-and-a-half-year-old son Devin, a fourth grader at Top of the World Elementary, is also creative, in more ways than one. Thesing says, “He wanted a PlayStation 5, and I told him no more devices, so he started doing pen and ink drawings on mat board and selling them. They’re abstract, geometrical, and symmetrical and just seem to flow from him.”

Devin has been very successful and has already made $500 for the PS5.

“My father was a part-time sculptor – his profession was a carpenter – but he was pretty proficient at sculpting,” Thesing says. “When I went to college, I studied sculpture and computer graphics.”

Then he crossed paths with John Barber, a Laguna Beach master glassblower who’s been at the Sawdust for almost three decades. In 1973, John founded one of Southern California’s first privately owned glassblowing studios. Coincidentally, when he was a boy, Thesing’s parents took him to see Barber at the Sawdust.

“I met someone who was working for John. At the time, I had a computer graphics job and wore a coat and tie. John invited me into his back yard, where they were (glassblowing) outside, and they were having so much fun. He said, ‘gather some glass’ and instantly I knew this was my medium and what I needed to do. He invited me to do a three-year apprenticeship, and I learned quickly.”

Rain Drops Sculpture

That was just the beginning of a long-lasting association and friendship. “I ended up staying with him for eight years,” Thesing says. “I helped in production design and trained new people. During that time, I became proficient in working with the material while finding my own style, which was not what someone else was doing, such as sculptural vessels. I wanted to go through a different door that this medium might lead to visually.

“John has been exhibiting 27 years, and he was the first person to open the door,” Thesing continues. “It’s fun to have him at the Sawdust. We had a great time together.”

Slow evolution of design

“I realized that I like clean lines, something that will make the viewer feel good when viewing it. I do a method that is handblown or caste and sandblasted, which produces a matte finish. It has a soothing dreamlike quality. That led me to a particular style which involves a slow evolution of design, balancing what I know with what it might lead to.”

Thesing explains that blowing glass is very expensive. “I don’t want everything smashed on the floor, which could be quite a financial hit. But I still like to have play time and find a happy middle ground – with the work evolving slowly. Buyers and collectors want to see your style as an artist and also want to see new work.”

“Rain Drop” sculptures have no limit, they can be minimal or wall size

“I’ve been doing wall sculptures for five or six years,” Thesing says. “I’ve been doing well with them. The large sculptures aren’t accessible to everyone, but Rain Drops are. They can be designed and customized – from two or three or it can be designed for a wall size sculpture. There is no minimum and no limit. The largest I’ve designed was 14 feet long on a slightly curved wall in a private home. It really has the feeling of rain drops and makes you totally relaxed. I love the idea of having water.”

One of Thesing’s newest creations is Catching Opal Drops.

“I’m doing acrylic glass vaporized precious metal on the surface of glass and the end result is magical,” he says. “You can’t tell whether the surface is lit from within or from the outside.”

Another new method – cold working – involves grinding and polishing glass which he calls “eye candy.”

“It looks solid, but it’s not. It’s a fun optical illusion,” says Thesing. “It’s a cold manipulation design while in hand, and it’s unexpected and unique.”

The magic and mystery of glass

It’s clear that Thesing loves everything about glass. “One of the best things about the medium is that we know glass is cold and hard and unforgiving, but it’s a magical medium when in molten form, and it has perfect memory of every cast. It’s always changing and just when you think you have it mastered, it smashes. It’s very strong, and to make it do what you want, you have to figure out how. It’s always a dance, you have to work with it and sometimes go with it. I never get bored with it.”

Hazards of the job

Before starting the glassblowing process, the glass is placed in a furnace that heats it to a temperature of 2000 degrees, making it malleable. At that temperature, it’s not a surprise that there’s always the possibility of getting burned.

“We’ve all gotten burned,” Thesing says, “but I’ve never been really hurt. The blow pipes get hot. One end is hot, the other cold. When I was working with John, one day I got a little cocky, and I grabbed the wrong end and burned my hand.”

Thesing has an eye for the unusual

Thesing loves the physical part of creating. “It’s a very physical workout,” he says. “You use your whole body, and it requires a lot of coordination. I really love that. Sometimes I come home from the studio covered in what looks like white salt – from dry sweat.”

Even though Thesing says, “No office job for me,” he does spend some time sitting at his computer virtually designing wall sculptures (Rain Drops). “The customer sends in a photo of the wall, and I hone in on the buyer’s budget, wall shape, and then use photoshop to design the sculpture.”

However, after a couple of days sitting at the computer, he admits, “I’m ready to get back to the physicality of glassblowing.”

With fellow glassblower Michael Panetta, Marcus built a studio in the canyon nine years ago. They were able to design their own furnace. “We have the largest reheating chamber in Southern California. It means that we can make large pieces with high quality glass.”

They have a shop in the studio, and it’s by appointment only for the public.

Other festivals

Although Thesing used to exhibit at several festivals, he currently exhibits at only at a select few: Beverly Hills Affair, Indio Festival, La Quinta Festival in the spring, and the San Diego Art Walk in Little Italy.

In 2019, he placed his first public piece – Opal Rain Drop. Each year one artist piece from the La Quinta Festival is purchased by the city for installation in the La Quinta City Hall.

Thesing has exhibited at the FOA since 2008

Work and family

“It’s been a great year at the festivals,” Thesing says, “but last year was the best year because I had the summer off and got to spend time with my son at the beach. I was happy it was slow. When you’re self-employed, sometimes it’s difficult to achieve a balance between work and family, but I’m getting better at balancing.

“When I look back at my career, I feel so grateful to have found the path I did and can do what I do. I really enjoy it – and making people happy. It’s not all about the money. I’m grateful when I hear people say after they take one of my pieces home, ‘I love it and it makes me happy.’ I’m so glad to be back at the festivals.”

For more information on Marcus Thesing, go to www.marcusthesing.com. (Although his new website is under construction, you can use the links found there to go to his Facebook page and Instagram or call (949) 637-8732 to contact him.)

For more information on Sarvi Hosseini, go to Sarvi Hosseini Jewelry on Facebook and Instagram.

For tickets and details on FOA, go to www.foapom.com.

For tickets and details on the Sawdust Festival, go to www.sawdustartfestival.org.