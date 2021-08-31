NewLeftHeader

scattered clouds

71.9°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 13, Issue 70  |  August 31, 2021

Constitutional scholar to discuss Newsom recall 083121

Constitutional scholar to discuss Newsom recall at LB Democratic Club meeting on September 8

One of the most celebrated legal scholars in the United States, Erwin Chemerinsky, dean of the University of California Berkeley School of Law, will address the Laguna Beach Democratic Club and guests at their Wednesday, Sept 8 meeting. Chemerinsky will speak about the recall effort of Governor Gavin Newsom, which he believes is unconstitutional.   

The presentation will begin at 7 p.m. with Chemerinsky’s remarks, followed by a Q&A. All are invited to this free event. To register, click here

Gwen McNallan, president of the Laguna Beach Democratic Club, noted, “We are incredibly honored to have Dean Chemerinsky speak to us. This is an opportunity to hear from one of the 20th and 21st centuries’ most prolific and honored legal scholars. I cannot emphasize enough the timeliness and import of hearing form Dean Chemerinsky. Because we are hosting a virtual meeting, there is no limit to the number of people who can participate in this milestone event.” 

Constitutional scholar larger closeup

Click on photo for a larger image

aSubmitted photo

Erwin Chemerinsky, leading constitutional scholar, to speak on Wednesday, Sept 8

In a New York Times op-ed in August 2021, Chemerinsky argued that California’s recall process is unconstitutional. Chemerinsky wrote. “(The court) could simply add Mr. Newsom’s name on the ballot to the list of those running to replace him. That simple change would treat his supporters equally to others and ensure that if he gets more votes than any other candidate, he will stay in office.” 

Considered a liberal constitutional scholar, he supports gun control, the Roe v. Wade decision by the Supreme Court, affirmative action, and was part of a lawsuit against Trump for his alleged failure to divest from his businesses. He also believes that the electoral college is anti-Democratic. 

He is often interviewed by broadcast print and broadcast media, including NPR

Chemerinsky is a Chicago native, and a graduate of Northwestern University, followed by Harvard School of Law. He was formerly the dean of the University of California, Irvine, law school. He is the author of fourteen books, including leading casebooks and treatises about constitutional law, criminal procedure, and federal jurisdiction. 

His most recent books are Presumed Guilty: How the Supreme Court Empowered the Police and Subverted Civil Rights (Norton 2021), and The Religion Clauses: The Case for Separating Church and State (with Howard Gillman) (Oxford University Press 2020). 

He also is the author of more than 200 law review articles. He is a contributing writer for the Opinion section of the Los Angeles Times, and writes regular columns for the Sacramento Bee, the ABA Journal, and the Daily Journal, and frequent op-eds in newspapers across the country. He frequently argues appellate cases, including in the United States Supreme Court. 

In 2016, he was named a fellow of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences. In 2017, National Jurist magazine again named Dean Chemerinsky as the most influential person in legal education in the United States. In January 2021, he was named President-elect of the Association of American Law Schools. 

The Laguna Beach Democratic Club is in its 75th year of uninterrupted engagement supporting Democratic candidates, causes, and values. 

For more information about the Laguna Beach Democratic Club, visit www.thelbdems.com.

 

Shaena Stabler is the Owner, Publisher & Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor & Writer.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: [email protected] for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: [email protected] with news releases, letters, etc.

949.315.0259

© 2021 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.