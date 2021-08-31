NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 70  |  August 31, 2021

Guest Column

Help prevent drownings and promote safety at our beaches and pools

By Guisou Mahmoud, MD, FACEP

Medical Director for the Sue and Bill Gross Emergency Department at

Providence Mission Hospital Laguna Beach

As we move into the latter part of summer and early fall, hot weather will continue to draw kids, parents, and adults to our county’s pools and beaches. We are lucky to live in sunny and warm Southern California, where there are plenty of opportunities to continue to spend time at the pool and beach. 

But, do you know that according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) (for report, click here), drownings are a leading cause of unintentional death for young children ages one to 14? In fact, three children die every day as a result of drowning. 

Guisou Mahmoud, MD, FACEP

The good news is that each and every one of us has the power to prevent childhood and adult drownings, as well as other water-related injuries. So, while enjoying any water-focused outdoor activities, remember that safety must remain the number one priority. It is important for parents, caregivers, and other adults to remain alert. You can help to ensure your loved ones’ safety by following these tips.    

Prevention

--Install a fence or barrier around your pool so that children cannot access the area. 

--Have a secondary safety lock that is out of reach of children on all doors that lead to the pool. 

--Teach your child to swim or enroll them in swim lessons.

--Teach your child about water safety and the rules when they are around water. 

While at the pool

--There should always be a designated adult supervising the pool. This person should not be distracted by conversation, cell phone scrolling, or alcohol. 

--Always provide close and constant attention to all children that are in or near water even if they know how to swim. 

--Stay within an arm’s reach of young children and inexperienced swimmers.

--Remove toys from the pool after swim time is over. Children can fall when reaching for a toy left in the water. 

While at the beach

--Only swim at beaches with regular lifeguard supervision. 

--Never swim alone. Even adults should always swim with a buddy. 

--Don’t swim with your back to the ocean. Waves can come unexpectedly and knock you down. 

--Pay attention and obey all posted beach signs, especially condition warnings signaling possible swimming hazards, such as rip currents. 

--Beware of stingrays. Stingrays can hide under a thin layer of sand, so shuffle your feet when walking through shallow water to “warn” them that you are coming.

--Make sure you know what to do in an emergency. If you think someone is drowning, call 9-1-1 or alert a lifeguard. Take a CPR class and become certified so that you are prepared whenever you are near a large body of water where kids and adults regularly swim.

Know how to provide aid

It’s also important to know how to provide aid to a struggling swimmer without putting yourself at risk. Inexperienced bystanders can often become victims when attempting a rescue. Instead, if you see someone struggling in the water, throw something that floats to them, and call 9-1-1. 

Lastly, if you or someone else gets stung by a stingray, seek medical attention right away. Stingray stings are usually accompanied by sharp pain. If you are unable to seek care right away, put the affected area in hot water.

Let’s work together to promote safety as summer comes to a close.

 

