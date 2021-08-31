Elizabeth Findlay Bridal 083121

Elizabeth Findlay Bridal: a boutique experience that’s all about the bride-to-be

By DIANNE RUSSELL

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

On her wedding day, what bride doesn’t long to hear, “You look stunning, that dress was made for you!”

The quest for the perfect wedding dress – for each of her clients – is a labor of love for Deborah Badillo Furgason, owner of Elizabeth Findlay Bridal. “It’s all about the bride-to-be falling in love with the dress,” she says.

A wedding dress is a once-in-a-lifetime purchase – and no doubt the most expensive piece of clothing a woman will ever buy. Every bride-to-be wants hers to be a one-of-a-kind find.

Deborah orchestrates this process in an intimate setting with a one-on-one consultation to find the ideal dress at a reasonable price. “I want it to be an unforgettable experience,” says Deborah, who opened her shop in 2017.

This is not a traditional bridal shop where the bride tries on numerous dresses, orders her choice, then waits for it to be made and shipped. Elizabeth Findlay Bridal is a ready-to-wear bridal shop with sample dresses sourced from well-known designer showrooms.

Considering our environmentally conscious culture, this manner of selecting a dress is also eco-friendly and sustainable, since clients purchase a commodity that has already been produced.

Click on photo for a larger image

Deborah Badillo Furgason, owner of Elizabeth Findlay Bridal

In Deborah’s shop, brides on a budget can purchase designer dresses. “I work directly with designers from showrooms – the merchandise is from overstock, trunk shows, or photo shoots. A couple of dresses are on consignment.”

She stocks approximately 80-100 dresses at a time. This is the ultimate stress-free experience for last-minute brides – or any bride, for that matter.

Elizabeth Findlay Bridal is described as a boutique for the modern, savvy bride. “There is no poof or frill typical of traditional dresses, my stock is cooler and edgier,” says Deborah. “Ninety-five percent are unused and unworn. We provide a new approach to buying a wedding dress by offering ‘off the rack’ dresses at a fraction of their original cost.”

By appointment only, Deborah spends an hour and a half with each bride-to-be in her intimate shop which has a relaxed, laid-back vibe. She keeps groups to the bride and two guests and schedules three to four appointments a day.

Deborah explains the process. “Prior to the appointment, the bride goes to Pinterest on the Elizabeth Findlay Bridal website and chooses three or four dresses (to narrow it down) to try on during the appointment. The bride-to-be might be looking for a particular designer or price point. Photographs of all the dresses are posted there, along with all the pertinent information such as designer, price, size, and description. Once they are sold, they are immediately removed.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Before her appointment, the bride-to-be chooses three to four dresses – from Pinterest on the shop’s website – to try on

“I want clients to be 100 percent happy with the dress, so I tell them please go home and sleep on it. If you wake up and still want it, then call me,” Deborah adds. “There’s no pressure. It’s a big purchase, and it’s all about the brides.”

After their ceremonies, they sometimes send her photos, and she posts them on Instagram.

“Most of the brides aren’t from Orange County,” Deborah says. “A lot are from Los Angeles, San Diego, and Las Vegas. We’re more of a destination shop, especially if they’re looking for a specific designer and style. I get referrals by word of mouth, friends, and Google.”

How about once a dress is purchased? The shop doesn’t sell veils, but they rent them. To facilitate alterations, Deborah has a seamstress nearby, Mimi’s Tailoring and Design, for last-minute alterations. “I can message the shop and send a bride down right away to put her mind at ease.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Deborah has a stock of 80-100 designer dresses

How the shop came to be

The shop is named after Deborah’s mother Elizabeth Findlay (Findlay is her second husband’s last name). Her mother passed away right before Deborah’s wedding in November of 2016. In addition to naming the shop after her, Deborah also pays homage to her with the three birds etched on the shop window and a painting of two hummingbirds that adorns the interior. “My mother loved Bob Marley,” she says about the birds on the window, “and his song ‘Three Birds.’”

The idea for her boutique sparked when Deborah went shopping for her wedding dress in 2016. It wasn’t a good experience. “So, I went to a flagship store where they had samples, and they had my dream dress at a 30-50 percent discount,” she says. “I wondered why there wasn’t a place that sells sample designer dresses – with a lower price point – so the bride doesn’t have to rummage through racks of dresses. That type of shop didn’t exist.”

The perfect space

Two days before Deborah’s wedding, the space at 763 South Coast Hwy became available. “I was working at Nordstrom’s in Fashion Island. My husband-to-be Russell said, ‘Go for it and don’t overthink it.’ I said yes to the lease.”

From December to March 2017, they redid the space, put in new floors, got everything ready, and stocked it with inventory.

Click on photo for a larger image

The shop opened in the spring of 2017

Before moving out here from New York, where she lived for 22 years, Deborah previously lived in Wales, and Glasgow, Scotland. She was an executive with Estee Lauder in New York and met her husband, who was an executive with another cosmetic company, through business encounters. “We’ve known each other forever,” she says.

Whenever she traveled out here to Newport Beach for business meetings, Deborah rented a car and drove to Laguna. Then 12 years ago, her (now) husband was offered a transfer out here and said, “Let’s get engaged.” She agreed if they could live in Laguna, and they moved in 2008.

Many stories to tell

The pandemic had a surprising effect on Deborah’s business. “We were closed for two and a half months, but it was a very busy last year otherwise because of backyard and micro weddings. This year has been slower due to the uncertainty of venues opening.”

Because choosing a wedding dress is such an emotionally charged issue, it’s no surprise Deborah has many stories to tell.

One day a 72-year-old woman, wearing workout clothes, poked her head in the shop and asked if those were wedding dresses. She was visiting from Arizona and was going to be married. “She was originally from NYC, and we immediately connected,” says Deborah. “So, we made an appointment for the next day and found her a gorgeous wedding dress, with no train, as the woman requested, “At our ages, my husband could trip on it.’”

Click on photo for a larger image

Choosing a wedding dress is an emotional time

Deborah recalls another story. “One day a bride’s mother called – she wasn’t able to come in with her daughter who was trying on the dress. She said, ‘I think this is going to be the dress, and I’m buying it for her as a surprise.’ When the bride tried it on for the first time, she knew it was the dress. I told her, ‘Someone already bought it for you.’ The mother came in later to see her in it, and there were lots of tears.”

So much family history and sentiment are wrapped up in the selection of a wedding dress. Choosing the perfect one should be a memorable experience, something brides cherish forever, and that’s what Deborah wants for her clients.

In 2018, when Deborah was going through cancer treatment, she still continued to run the shop. “It kept me going,” she says, “and in a good frame of mind. It’s my happy place, and I love coming in.”

Over the last four years, there’s no doubt Deborah has made it a happy place for many brides as well.

Elizabeth Findlay Bridal is located at 763 S Coast Hwy.

For more information, go towww.elizabethfindlaybridal.com or call (949) 395-5387.