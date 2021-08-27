NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 69  |  August 27, 2021

Laguna Playhouse presents fall Acting Conservatory

Laguna Playhouse Education awakens from a cocoon with its 2021-2022 fall theatre conservatory for ages 10-18 in one of Southern California’s most beautiful and vibrant communities. 

Theatre is a journey from observation to transformation. Students are invited to awaken their imagination, emotion, empathy, and intellect. They will learn how actors, designers, writers, and directors transform themselves (and their world) on stage and film. 

Laguna Playhouse stage

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

From performance “I Never Saw Another Butterfly”

The Laguna Playhouse Acting Conservatory is a year-round audition entry program for young people who have a passion and advanced interests in theatre. This program develops theatre skills 360 degrees in acting, movement, voice, text analysis, playwriting, devised theatre, and directing. 

Theatre professionals teach classes and productions. Students are placed in the classes based on age, skill level, and where they will grow and thrive. LPAC students audition and participate on-stage and as technical crew for the Youth Theatre Productions (three productions/yearly). 

Laguna Playhouse monster

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

From “She Kills a Monster” 

Level One: Tuesdays from 4-6 p.m.

--For serious and committed acting students grades 4-6, enrollment in this class is by audition only. Additional rehearsal time may be required. This is a yearlong commitment.

Level Two: Wednesdays from 4-6 p.m. 

--For serious and committed acting students in grades 6-8, enrollment in this class is by audition only. Additional rehearsal time may be required. This is a yearlong commitment.

Level Three: Wednesdays from 6-8 p.m.

--For serious and committed acting students in grades 7-10, enrollment in this class is by audition only. Additional rehearsal time may be required. This is a yearlong commitment.

Level Four: Thursdays from 6-8 p.m. 

--For serious and committed acting students in grades 9-12, enrollment in this class is by audition only. Additional rehearsal time may be required. This is a yearlong commitment.

Tuition: $1,400 for yearlong program (September through June), 36 weekly sessions; there is a 10 percent discount for siblings. There is no additional cost for Conservatory students to participate in youth theatre productions. 

Registration information can be found here or by calling (949) 494-8021. 

Laguna Playhouse abides by all government protocols, which are subject to change. 

For additional information, contact Dylan Russell at (949) 494-8021 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

 

