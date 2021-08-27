NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 69  |  August 27, 2021

Chabad Jewish Center offers COVID-safe 082721

Chabad Jewish Center offers COVID-safe outdoor High Holiday services 

With the High Holidays approaching amid a concerning uptick in COVID-19 cases, Chabad Jewish Center in Laguna Beach will be hosting inspirational and safe High Holiday services outdoors in their backyard tent. Space is limited. Reservations are necessary. 

Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish new year, begins this year at sundown on Monday, Sept 6 and continues through nightfall on September 8. Literally meaning “head of the year,” the two-day holiday commemorates the creation of the world and marks the beginning of the Days of Awe, a 10-day period of introspection and repentance that culminates in the Yom Kippur holiday. 

The services, which will include prayers for the wellbeing of all humanity – a key theme of Rosh Hashanah – will also be centered around hearing the sound of the Shofar, the central observance of the holiday. Cantor Reuven Giter will be returning once again, and Jr. Congregation program will take place during the morning. 

Chabad Jewish Center Lang Park

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Shofar in the Park to be held at Lang Park on Tuesday, Sept 7

Shofar in the Park – Tuesday, Sept 7 at 5 p.m. at Lang Park (Wesley and PCH) – featuring a 30-minute celebration with select prayers and songs, shofar blowing, apple and honey sticks, and treat bags for the kids. RSVP necessary; email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

High Holiday Blast Off – Sunday, Sept 12 at 11 a.m. at Chabad – Open to all community children! Chocolate chip Challah baking, crafts, stories, holiday games, and blowing of the shofar. RSVP by emailing This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.. The cost is $8 per child.

“The Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem M. Schneerson, of righteous memory, the most influential rabbi in modern history, insisted that the observance of hearing the Shofar be made available to all Jews – including those unable to be at synagogue,” Rabbi Elimelech Goorevitch explained. “That’s also why we’re offering multiple options to accommodate everyone in the community this Rosh Hashanah.”

For service schedules, seat reservations, Yizkor memorial service, and High Holiday megasite, visit www.chabadoflaguna.com or call (949) 499-0770.

Chabad is located at 30804 S Coast Hwy.

 

