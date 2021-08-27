NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 69  |  August 27, 2021

Art-To-Go and Platters Silent Auction 082721

Art-To-Go and Platters Silent Auction to be held Sunday at FOA

Savvy art collectors will enjoy the 2021 Art-To-Go Silent Auction sell-out at the Festival of Arts on Sunday, Aug 29 from 6 to 8 p.m. More than 50 originals donated by Festival exhibitors will be sold by The Artists Fund, a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping Festival artists in times of need.

Bids open at one-third of the retail price. Offerings include jewelry by Luciano Bortone and Troels Larsen, paintings by Susan Cox, Jeff Horn, and Molly Hutchings, ceramics by Marlo Bartels and Fred Stodder, glass by Sherry Salito Forsen, photography by Rick Graves, Tom Lamb, Carrie Zeller, and many more. Proceeds support the Artists Fund Hardship Grant program.

Art To Go Peter Levshin

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mike Tauber 

Peter Levshin with his donation

Additionally, there will be twelve, 17-inch kiln-fired ceramic platters, in “must-see” signature designs by Paul Bond, Ray Brown, Kate Cohen, Mark Jacobucci, Maaria Kader, and more. “It was fun working in a circular format,” said textile artist Lisa Kijack, whose Eat design is inspired by a vintage neon sign. The platters, glazes, and firing were donated by the Laguna Clay Company. Proceeds support the Artists Fund Enrichment Grant program. 

Art To Go and Brian Giberson

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mike Tauber 

A piece by Brian Giberson 

All buyers qualify for a drawing to win a two-night stay at The Tides Inn Laguna Beach. Art-To-Go is available daily at Festival of Arts, and online at www.theartistsfund-foa.org

Festival of Arts and Pageant of the Masters is located at 650 Laguna Canyon Rd.

 

