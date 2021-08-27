NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 69  |  August 27, 2021

The Ranch debuts new seasonally tailored 082721

The Ranch debuts new seasonally tailored “Garden Harvest” series

The Ranch at Laguna Beach is delighted to announce its seasonal “Garden Harvest” series launching this fall. In celebration of the fall harvest, the inaugural programming will offer an exclusive and intensely local behind-the-scenes experience into the bounty of the autumn season and the resort’s culinary expertise.   

The Ranch at Laguna Beach’s fall “Garden Harvest” programming is open to in-house guests only and will debut on September 7.

The Ranch garden

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Chef Kyle creating one of his fresh garden masterpieces 

Upon arrival, guests will craft their own garden-fresh gin cocktail, using dried herb blends ranging from fresh rosemary to basil grown on-property at Harvest Garden. In addition to the creative mixology experience, guests will receive a collection of fall cookbooks personally curated by the resort’s Farmer Leo and Chef Kyle. 

Guests will embark on a private one-hour tour with Farmer Leo to experience the property’s half-acre biodynamic garden, sustainable composting system, and newly developed henhouse. Guests will learn the rich history of the property’s location in the Aliso & Wood Canyon and its original homesteading family, along with composting tips and which crops to plant during the fall. The tour will culminate in an intimate tasting of select California cheeses, charcuterie, and wines in an al fresco garden setting.

The Ranch view

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

The Ranch’s “Garden Harvest” for in-house guests will debut on September 7

Resort chefs will take guests on a culinary journey of seasonal dishes, featuring herbs and produce plucked fresh from The Ranch LB’s biodynamic Harvest Garden and other vibrant ingredients sourced from local sustainable farmers. An interactive dinner experience paired with a sampling of California wines, guests will take home chef-kept secrets for recreating The Ranch LB’s notable California farm- and hook-to-table cuisine.

The Ranch Leo

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Farmer Leo at the Harvest Garden

Rates for the “Garden Harvest” programming are available from $650 per person, excluding accommodations. Reservations must be made two weeks in advance. 

For more information or to make a reservation, contact Amanda Shontere at (949) 715-3814 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

 

