 Volume 13, Issue 69  |  August 27, 2021

Jeff Calvert appointed to the permanent position of Police Chief of Laguna Beach

Laguna Beach City Manager Shohreh Dupuis has announced the appointment of Jeff Calvert to the permanent position of Police Chief of the City of Laguna Beach, effective immediately. Calvert was appointed Interim Police Chief in May to fill a sudden vacancy. During his time as Interim Chief, Calvert has demonstrated high-level leadership, strategic decision-making, excellent communication, and enhanced community outreach.

“Chief Calvert is highly regarded within the Laguna Beach Police Department and over the last 25 years he has earned the trust and respect of our community,” said Laguna Beach Mayor Bob Whalen. “His decades of experience have taught him not only how to lead but also how to continue to improve the work of our Police Department. As a local resident, Chief Calvert understands Laguna and I am confident he is going to be an extraordinary leader for the department and our City.”

Jeff Calvert, Laguna’s new Chief of Police

Chief Calvert is a 25-year law enforcement veteran who began his career as a reserve Deputy with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department before being hired as a Deputy Sheriff with the Orange County Sheriff’s Department. In 1996 he found his calling at the Laguna Beach Police Department. During his tenure in Laguna Beach, Chief Calvert has worked a variety of assignments including Patrol, Field Training Officer, Special Investigations Unit Detective, Sergeant, and Lieutenant Shift Commander. As Captain, he also led both major divisions within the Police Department: the Support/Investigative Services Division and the Field Services Division.

Chief Calvert has been instrumental in implementing numerous enforcement, education, and community-related programs including the new Outdoor Warning System, Evacuation Time Study, K-9 program, Homeland Security Drug Interdiction Maritime team, Unmanned Aerial System program (UAS), Drug Recognition Expert team, Peer Support team, Honor Guard team, Teen Leadership Academy, and the annual Road Safety Expo.

The City Manager is responsible for selecting and appointing the City’s Police Chief. Through this appointment, Calvert becomes the 18th Police Chief for the City of Laguna Beach.

Jeff Calvert, now Chief of Police, with City Manager Shohreh Dupuis

“Chief Calvert leads with compassion and commitment to our community and has provided stability and leadership for the Laguna Beach Police Department throughout a time of transition,” said City Manager Shohreh Dupuis. “Under his leadership, our Police Department will continue to make our neighborhoods and city safer and continue to build a relationship through trust and communication between the community and police.”

“I grew up in this exceptional law enforcement organization and over the last 25 years, I have been proud to serve and protect this incredible and diverse community whose support and love for their police officers has never wavered,” Calvert said. “I’m humbled for this opportunity and energized to lead the outstanding members of this department into the future to ensure we deliver unparalleled service to our community through engagement and partnerships, cutting-edge technology, and data-driven policing while providing a safe and healthy environment for them to work in.”

Chief Calvert was born and raised in Southern California. He possesses a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Criminal Justice from Chapman University and a Master’s Degree in Executive Leadership from the University of Southern California (USC) Price School of Public Policy. He is also a graduate of the prestigious FBI National Academy and is an active member of the FBI National Academy Associates, California Police Chief’s Association, and International Association of Chiefs of Police.

Chief Calvert and his wife Amy proudly live in Laguna Beach with their daughter.

 

