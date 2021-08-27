NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 69  |  August 27, 2021

LPAPA finds a new home 082721

LPAPA finds a new home in one of Laguna’s historic locations

By MARRIE STONE

Since its inception in 1996, the Laguna Plein Air Painters Association (LPAPA) has been searching for a permanent gallery space. This month, it found one. On Thursday, Aug 19, artists, board members, patrons, founding artists, and spectators gathered for the gallery’s grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony. As they welcomed the public into their new home, LPAPA settled into a storied space with roots that began nearly a century before. 

The historic El Paseo building in North Laguna’s gallery row (located between Jasmine and Myrtle Street) has a rich past befitting of its new occupants. LPAPA has an equally robust history of its own. Together, this perfect union of plein air art with early 20th century Spanish design creates a pleasing sense of synergy. The building’s use of natural light and open spaces, and its reflection of 1920s architectural sensibilities, allows the plein air collection to feel like it’s found an innate home.

LPAPA finds building

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Jeff Rovner

The historic El Paseo building, located at 414 North Coast Hwy

LPAPA celebrated the opening by honoring its own roots. The current gallery exhibition features work by its five founding members: Ken Auster, Jacobus Baas, Cynthia Britain, Saim Caglayan, and John Cosby. Their paintings will be on display through September 6th. 

In that spirit, let’s look back in time – both to the building itself and LPAPA’s own origins – to appreciate how the past rose to meet this present moment in providing the organization’s new home.

Click to read this story in our Arts section

 

