Council concurs with staff’s Hotel Laguna reopening plan, responds to Brown Act violation accusation

By SARA HALL

During a contentious discussion this week, a divided City Council concurred with staff’s plan to partially reopen a local hotel, disagreed on the stated intention of a recent closed session, and responded to a letter claiming a state code violation.

Council heard an update on the Hotel Laguna project and voted 3-2 (Councilmembers Toni Iseman and George Weiss dissented) on Tuesday (August 24) to concur with city staff’s plan for the reopening of the Hotel Laguna restaurant and lobby, including staff’s modification of the stop-work order to allow for the completion of work necessary for the reopening.

They also responded, as staff advised, to a letter from Village Laguna accusing the council of a Brown Act violation. To cure the alleged violation, the group requested council hold a publicly noticed discussion regarding the decision to allow construction to resume at the Hotel Laguna, which was satisfied by Tuesday’s meeting.

It’s been publicly noticed, deliberated at great length, and included opportunity for public testimony, Mayor Bob Whalen said near the end of the discussion.

The restaurant could potentially be open by the end of August, confirmed Community Development Director Marc Wiener.

“It’s really all coming together at this point,” Wiener said. “With that said, there is still more that needs to be done.”

Next steps include issuing a temporary certificate of occupancy for the restaurant and lobby, continuing to work with the applicant on project phasing and description of the uses, working with the California Coastal Commission on a consolidated coastal development permit, and issue entitlements for full hotel restoration in collaboration with the CCC.

In a statement to Stu News Laguna on August 20, developer Mo Honarker said his team has worked closely with the city to resolve past issues and they are on track to open in the near future.

“We are very pleased that the renovations are on track with the city as we prepare to re-open the hotel’s lobby and restaurant in the days to come,” Honarkar said. “We are now moving forward cooperatively as we complete our renewal of this beloved Laguna Beach icon. I am excited to welcome the people of Laguna to our grand opening very soon.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

The current renovated interior of the Hotel Laguna restaurant

Over the past year, the city has been processing permits and entitlements overseeing the work for the renovation of the historic hotel, located at 425 South Coast Hwy. There has been some concern from the community about the process, Wiener said.

In summer 2020, several stop-work orders were issued as an administrative matter due to unpermitted work that was taking place at the hotel. After some work, the city issued the required after-the-fact building and coastal development permits.

“This got to a point, had we not had all these stop-work orders, the council never would have been involved in this at all,” Whalen said. “We get dragged into this, unfortunately, because of all the stop-work orders…They were wrong. There should not have been unpermitted work done over there.”

More recently, this year on May 5, work was ordered to stop after city officials sent a letter to the developer alleging that unpermitted work was done to the exterior of the property.

Staff then began meeting weekly with the Laguna Beach Company team, including their new attorney, for the purpose of keeping the project on track. The city completed a series of inspections and confirmed that the interior work on portions of the project met the required construction standards.

At that point, Wiener and City Manager Shohreh Dupuis considered partially modifying the stop-work order so that work could resume on the restaurant. The plan was to issue a temporary certificate of occupancy so that the restaurant and the lobby could be re-opened, according to staff.

The issuance, withdrawal, or modification of stop-work orders are handled by staff as an administrative matter under the building code and do not require public hearings before council or other city decision-making body, City Attorney Phil Kohn explained. It was presented to council during closed session because, as the city attorney, he formed the opinion that there was significant exposure to potential litigation, he added.

Dupuis confirmed that the applicant had indicated possible litigation.

On June 29, council convened a closed session on the advice of the city attorney to discuss matters related to the renovation of Hotel Laguna.

During this confidential meeting, council members were “notified” of staff’s “intention” to modify the stop-work order. Dupuis and Wiener were already intending to lift the stop-work order and council only voted to concur with their plans, according to city staff. Council voted 3-1-1, with Weiss dissenting and Iseman abstaining.

However, not all council members perceived the discussion as simply being notified of staff’s already determined intent or that the vote was just to concur with that intent.

When asked, Kohn said he can’t speak to council members’ personal impression of what was discussed or action that was taken. When asked what specific action the council took, Kohn reiterated that the action was to concur with staff’s stated intention of lifting the stop-work order.

Weiss and Iseman argued that the meeting was called in regard to potential litigation related to Hotel Laguna, although no litigation was discussed, and no legal advice was provided. Instead, a presentation was made by city staff about removing the red tags, excusing violations, and re-approving permits for work at Hotel Laguna.

Whalen noted the disagreement and recalled Wiener saying he was prepared to lift the stop-work order and provided a status update of the project at the closed session. There also seems to be disagreement on whether or not there was a Brown Act violation, Whalen said, and neither side will convince the other.

Kohn formed the opinion that there was significant exposure to potential litigation and that was the basis for convening the discussion in closed session, Whalen said.

“It’s not necessary to talk about a specific claim or threat of litigation, but – at least to me – of those of us in there, you knew there was a possibility of it from many directions,” Whalen said. “You don’t have to talk about litigation to have significant exposure. The Hotel Laguna and the status of it over there on June 29 was fraught with possibilities of litigation from the Coastal Commission, or members of the public, or the applicant himself.”

From a practical standpoint, Whalen said he understands people can have different views on whether or not it was the correct course of action. As such, it would be prudent to concur with the plan presented by staff, which would respond to the Village Laguna letter and cause the likelihood of litigation to be moot. There’s no upside to pursuing litigation over the issue, he added.

The letter sent to the city on August 9 from Village Laguna asserted that the action taken at the June 29 closed session was in violation of the Brown Act. The group asked that council repeal its closed-session decision effectively lifting the city’s stop-work order at the Hotel Laguna and publicly notice and deliberate the decision to allow construction to resume at the hotel.

The writing of such a demand letter is a precursor to a lawsuit, Kohn explained.

Council has 30 days after receiving the letter to decide whether or not to take action to cure the alleged violation, Kohn explained. Failure to act is construed to be a rejection of the request, he added. Since the next council meeting isn’t until September 21, this week’s meeting was the only opportunity to respond.

“The taking of such action does not constitute an admission of any wrongdoing or error,” Kohn said, reiterating that he believes the June 29 closed session was properly convened and conducted in compliance with the Brown Act.

While council is not compelled to cure the alleged violation, the city attorney’s office recommended it “seriously consider” doing so, for the purpose of reiterating that it is not a concession of any wrongdoing, he repeated.

“More importantly, it would be for the public purpose of avoiding the distracting, time-consuming, and expensive use of city and community resources for possible litigation that can be readily avoided by taking the appropriate action this evening,” Kohn said.

The topic of the June 29 closed session discussion was leaked to the public and led the council to censure Weiss. Many public speakers on the censure item raised concern that the item was in closed session to begin with, claiming it should be presented during an open, public meeting.

The order was partially lifted on July 15 to allow the remodel of the first-floor restaurant, lobby, bar, and kitchen areas.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Council voted 3-2 on Tuesday (August 24) to concur with city staff’s plan for the reopening of the Hotel Laguna restaurant and lobby, including staff’s modification of the stop-work order to allow for the completion of work necessary for the reopening

None of the areas where work will resume are part of the Coastal Development Permit currently under appeal to the California Coastal Commission. A letter was received from the CCC on July 19 confirming that the remaining work does not constitute development.

On Tuesday, several public speakers commented on the item, noting concerns about transparency, and claimed that the update was to cover up for violating the Brown Act by discussing the project in closed session in the first place, with many placing the blame on Whalen, Mayor Pro Tem Sue Kempf, and Councilmember Peter Blake.

Other public comments included: Expanding the noticing for any discussion on projects that have a citywide impact; disappointment in how the city staff handled the process; ensuring equal rules for different development projects; and the need for better public review.

During public comments, resident and former Village Laguna President Johanna Felder said there have been other closed session meetings where the topic should have been in a public discussion. The comment prompted Blake to question if there were other leaks.

On Tuesday, Weiss revealed that he previously went to the district attorney’s office with concerns about possible unlawful actions taken by city officials preceding the resignation of former LB Police Chief Robert Thompson.

Weiss read portions of a letter sent on August 13 from Senior Deputy District Attorney Steven Schriver that “reminded” the city attorney about the importance of compliance with the Brown Act, including its notice and reporting provisions pertaining to closed session meetings.

The letter concluded that initiating criminal or civil proceedings was not warranted and that the file would be closed on the matter with no further action taken.

Discussion eventually devolved into a heated argument, with accusations of leaking closed session information, calls for resignation and invitations to meet in court, and name-calling shouted across the dais.

Attempting to get the discussion back on topic, Whalen urged for professional restraint from his colleagues. The council isn’t headed in a good direction, and it hasn’t been a good couple of months in terms of council productivity, he said.

“We’re dealing with all these issues that are really not central to what we do and we’re attacking one another,” Whalen said. “We’ve just got to do better; I know we can do better. We just need to focus on the substantive topics that we need to deal with and let’s try to cut out a lot of the personal attacks and criticism. It’s just not helpful and, frankly, it doesn’t make it very fun to be here. It just doesn’t make what we do very fun. Let’s just try to turn a new page and get back on track as a council.”