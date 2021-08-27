NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 69  |  August 27, 2021

Dennis’ Tidbits 082721

Dennis’ Tidbits

By DENNIS McTIGHE

August 27, 2021

Drought – and I’m talking about the Angels, too

Dennis 5Want to snap a near-record 19-game losing streak in baseball? Simple. Just play the Angels! The Angels own two of the best players in baseball and all year they’ve had to scratch and claw their way just to have a .500 record. Trout has been out since May and probably won’t be back at all, Rendon’s out for the whole year, and their pitching sucks except for Ohtani. They leave more men on base than everybody else in the league, and they haven’t been relevant since they won it all in 2002. That’s a long drought. I’ll quit ragging on them until they figure it out. 

Don’t get me wrong as I’ve been a die-hard Angels fan since they began playing in 1961 at the old Wrigley Field in L.A., but c’mon, guys! The longest modern-day losing streak was 21 consecutive losses by the newly formed New York Mets in 1962. They would finish that season with a horrible 40-122 record, still the worst of all time. 1962 was the first year the MLB season schedule went from 154 to 162 games where that figure remains to this day.

The potential period for the development of tropical systems in the Gulf of Mexico, the Caribbean, and the Atlantic Basin is now, and this peak period pretty much runs through most of September. Sure enough, the soon to be ninth system of the 2021 season is named Ida, and she will most likely target the Gulf States. The current conditions in the Gulf of Mexico are ripe for further intensification as the waters are way up in the high 80s to even 90, and there’s minimal wind shear aloft to tear apart the system. So here we go again, as if things aren’t bad enough in the Gulf States with record high numbers of new COVID-19 cases because of refusal to get the shots. 

The system is located south of Cuba, and it’s moving to the NW and will continue its path through an area somewhere in between Cuba and the Yucatan Peninsula and out into the open waters of the Gulf. Stay tuned on that one.

I witnessed my one and only microburst in August of 1986 near Tucson, Ariz., and I’m here to tell you that the event was a ten-minute exercise in atmospheric chaos times 10! I was visiting an old buddy I met while attending UCSD who was also majoring in meteorology, and he went on to be a professor of weather at the University in Tucson. It was early afternoon and thunderstorms, some severe, were moving in from the SSE, a frequent occurrence in August for much of Arizona and the Desert Southwest.

It was really hot and very still as one cell, unusually ominous looking, was heading right in our direction. Minutes later the wind was howling at near hurricane force as the whole sky fell in on us. I’ve never seen it rain that hard. Fifteen minutes later it was over. We checked his rain gauge – two inches of rain in 15 minutes. That’s 8 inches in one hour! Ten minutes of golf ball-size hail then ensued that covered the whole ground in white. Whew! What an event! 

Have a safe and healthy weekend, ALOHA!

 

