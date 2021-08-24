Sawdust Festival artist Lisa Rainey: a passion for painting and teaching
By DIANNE RUSSELL
Photos by Mary Hurlbut
During a trip to Laguna in 1998 to visit the Laguna Beach School of Art (now LCAD), artist Lisa Rainey was sitting at The Cottage restaurant and said to her sister, “I’m in heaven. I’m going to move to Laguna, and I’m never going to leave.”
She now says, “I realized at that moment that this is my place. You just know when you’re supposed to be somewhere.”
Although Lisa was born in San Francisco, she grew up in Bend, Ore., living there from the age of six to 19, and later took a roundabout route that eventually landed her in Laguna. Before moving here, she lived in Seattle and then Northern California.
Within a short period of time after Lisa’s visit here in 1998, she was accepted into the Laguna Beach School of Art and so began her journey to becoming an artist at the Sawdust Festival. This is her second full year there – she exhibited at the Weekend Market last year. She tried a couple of times to get into the Festival of Arts and succeeded in getting to the first round but didn’t make it to the final round.
Sawdust experience
“I love the feeling of being on the Sawdust grounds with the trees – and of course, the people,” Lisa says. “I connect with its Bohemian feeling. This year people seem to be happy to be out and about. From the very first week, all the artists have been saying how amazing it is. I’ve been really busy during the weekends – it’s been a good summer sales wise.”
Lisa shares a booth with artist Candice Brokenshire who creates hand-dyed wool art pieces. “It’s really worked out well,” she says.
Lisa Rainey
Even though Lisa loves to paint people, still life, and plein air landscapes, her forte and favorite subject is flowers, especially those of the bright, bold, and beautiful variety. Her work includes large, close-up views of white hydrangeas, pale peonies, bright sunflowers, and delicate daisies – and she often pushes reality to match her dynamic vision.
Having studied portraiture in school, she does portrait commissions and also dog portrait commissions. “There’s a lot of interest in that,” she says. “A woman came in a few weeks ago who wants three paintings of her dog – one when he’s sleeping, one playing, and one when he was a baby.”
Recently, Lisa combined her portraiture skills and her love for flowers into painting wedding bouquets and brides.
Style
An oil painter, Lisa works in a colorful, vibrant style best described as impressionistic realism. Growing up, she cultivated an early appreciation for nature and beauty and an instinctual fascination for art.
Homeschooled in Bend, she started taking private classes while still in grade school – drawing, pottery, and basket weaving. “I learned about drawing and shading and then took art classes all through high school.”
Later, when Lisa moved to Northern California, she worked at an art store for three years, learning all about supplies.
Lisa’s Booth – 507
“I’d been thinking about going to community college in Oregon but when I was 20 and living in Sana Rosa, I decided I really wanted to go to art school,” Lisa says. “So I came down here to stay with my sister in Newport Beach – someone had told me about the Laguna Beach School of Art. I was accepted and moved out here a month later. I graduated in 2001 with a Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA) degree.”
It was there that she fell in love with color and the medium of oil paint.
“After I graduated, in addition to my personal career, I worked at the Laguna Art Museum and was doing murals, decorative painting, and working at art jobs around Orange County, and I always knew I was going to stay here,” she says.
Fine Art Gallery
In 2007, Lisa partnered with Brock Morrison and opened the Rainey Fine Art Gallery in Newport Beach. “We rented out Bubbles [formerly Bubbles Balboa Club] on the peninsula as a gallery with art studios,” Lisa says. There she hosted community art events, paint nights, taught art classes, and built separate art studios within the gallery for working artists. Representing both established plein air painters in the California tradition and emerging contemporary painters, she showed work and organized exhibitions ranging from representational to abstract.
“It became a little community hub, but it wasn’t an art community like Laguna Beach,” Lisa notes.
A colorful, vibrant style
“After I left the gallery, I moved to Chicago and lived there from 2013-2015, but was excited to come back to Laguna, my true home,” she says.
It was at the gallery that she began teaching art classes for both children and adults. Lisa has continued teaching art to young students, as well as adults, both publicly and privately. Currently, she teaches art through the LOCA (Laguna Outreach for Community Arts).
A dream come true – Magic Steps Studios
Lisa is especially excited about further pursuing her passion for teaching.
Along with her close friend Brooke Briggs, Lisa will be the director of art classes and gallery at Magic Steps Studios, a music and art studio that Brooke – the owner and music teacher – will be opening on September 13 in South Laguna.
“It’s been a dream for 12 years to have a music studio,” says Brooke.
Brooke and Lisa first met in 2015, while both were teaching for the City of Laguna Beach at the Susi Q Senior Center. Brooke enrolled her daughter (who is now in high school) in Lisa’s art class, and a friendship developed between the two instructors. Brooke’s 9-year-old son sometimes helps Lisa at her booth.
The idea for a studio sparked when Brooke and Lisa started taking beach walks before their classes and soon discovered a shared love for the arts and teaching. They began dreaming of opening a Laguna Beach music and art studio/gallery of their own, where they would offer music and art for all ages and at all levels.
“We want it to become an artistic hub for the Laguna Beach community – a place that feels like home,” says Lisa.
This is Lisa’s second full year at the Sawdust
“Our main objective is to promote music and art appreciation and the process of getting pleasure from it,” Brooke emphasizes. “It’s not about being good, it’s about the joy one gets from making music with other people. I wanted to team up with Lisa because I feel that she embodies love, joy, and creation.”
Some years back, Brooke met the landlord of the building where the studio is located, but at the time, she wasn’t ready. He told her, “Come see me when you are.”
Brooke is an experienced childhood educator, author, and songwriter. For the last 12 years, she’s been teaching music, art, and school skills classes throughout Orange County. Last year, she created an outdoor Kindergarten readiness program called Farm School, located at San Juan Capistrano’s Zoomar’s Petting Zoo. She also started library sing-a-longs and entertained children at The Ranch once a week for two years.
Help from a friend
Their mutual friend Rebecca Faubion played a large role in the realization of their dream of opening the studio.
“She’s an art educator with a Master’s Degree from Harvard,” says Lisa. “She worked with me at my gallery setting up art classes and art lectures. She worked hard to build her own art classes and also taught art through the city of Laguna Beach.
“When the Rainey Fine Art gallery closed in 2010, she and a group of artists decided to start our search for art studios in Laguna to start another gallery/atelier. She wrote an extensive business proposal for our art atelier. We had some spaces picked out, but she and her family decided to move to Austin, Texas, so we didn’t have the opportunity to move forward with our dream at that time.”
Lisa and Brooke
Although Rebecca isn’t here to see their idea come to fruition, Brooke and Lisa have big plans for Magic Steps Studios. To incorporate her gallery experience, Lisa will feature gallery events.
“We want to do local artist shows once a month and kids arts shows for families to attend,” says Lisa.
The studio will be offering both indoor and outdoor classes (in the patio). Inside there is a large open space where everyone can sit together for singing, dancing, and rhythm classes.
Programs
The programs include the award-winning Ladybug music program for infants, toddlers, and preschoolers. The art program will include drawing, painting, and ceramics classes for all ages. In addition, evening wine and paint parties will be hosted for groups of adults. Grace and Zen yoga and dance classes, as well as beginning gymnastics and school skill classes for children, will be included in the programs. Private art and music instruction will also be available.
“We’ll also have a retail section with art kits, ukuleles, and guitars,” says Brooke.
Erik Torregroza, who has a Master’s Degree in Fine Arts from Claremont Graduate University, has joined their team. He’s been teaching art to children and adults for over 20 years and just recently finished his first year at the Anneliese school teaching art to K through 5th grade. In addition, he has been an adjunct professor at various universities and colleges, as well as a working oil painter in L.A. He offers private or group art classes (for adults and children) that teach the fundamentals of line, shape, and color.
Even with her new responsibilities, Brooke won’t stop teaching for the City she loves. “I will continue to teach a couple of classes for the City. I’m so grateful for them and want to still be part of that program. The studio is just an extension of that. People wanted more classes and availability, and there will be more opportunities for gallery art shows.”
“For all of us, it’s been a God-inspired dream from the beginning to have an artistic community hub in Laguna Beach, a place for people to explore and develop their creativity and connect with each other,” Lisa says.
The Sawdust Festival is located at 935 Laguna Canyon Rd.
For more information on the Sawdust, go towww.sawdustartfestival.org.
Magic Steps Studio is located at 1970 South Coast Hwy. Free parking is available, located behind the studio.
For more information regarding Magic Steps Studios, including a schedule of classes, visit www.magicstepsstudios.com and follow on Instagram @Magicstepsstudios.