NewLeftHeader

scattered clouds

72.1°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 13, Issue 68  |  August 24, 2021

LBUSD announces new District Athletic Administrator 082421

LBUSD announces new District Athletic Administrator

After an extensive search, LBUSD is pleased to introduce Denise Selbe, Ed.D., as its new District Athletic Administrator. 

Dr. Selbe is a dedicated and well-rounded educator bringing 34 years of experience in a variety of areas including teaching, coaching, counseling, administration, and human resources. Dr. Selbe began her career in the Centralia School District as an elementary school teacher. She then transitioned to serve as a middle school teacher, assistant principal, and principal at the middle and high school levels. Dr. Selbe then served as the Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources, and most recently as a school counselor.

Dr. Selbe has a wealth of experience teaching physical education, coaching, and organizing both intramural and high school sports programs including serving as the district administrator for the Anaheim Union High School Intramural Athletics Program. She has been the recipient of the AUHSD Scholar-Athlete Awards, the 1997-2005 Women in Sports Award, and was selected to serve as Head Coach for North-South OC All-Star Basketball Game in 1992. These are just a few of her many athletic coaching accolades. 

LBUSD announces Dr. Selbe

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Dr. Denise Selbe has been announced as LBUSD’s new District Athletic Administrator

“As we transition from the previous AD model into the new District Athletic Administrator role, I am excited to have Dr. Selbe’s experience and knowledge on our leadership team to help us develop this position,” shared Mike Conlon, Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources. “She brings a balance of athletic and administrative expertise that will serve her well.” 

“We are looking forward to having Dr. Selbe as part of the LBHS and LBUSD team as our new athletic administrator,” shared Jason Allemann, Ed.D., LBHS principal. “Denise brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in her work as an educator, most importantly in her work with people across a variety of roles and responsibilities in education. I can’t wait to team up with her on the important work ahead in the district and high school athletics!” 

“I’m very excited about the opportunity to serve the Laguna Beach Unified School District as District Athletics Administrator,” shared Dr. Selbe. “I look forward to working with coaches and student-athletes to provide them with the best opportunities to compete at a high level and enjoy all the positive experiences that are possible through athletics. Working with Thurston Middle School staff to develop an intramural sports program for students is an exciting aspect of this position. I am grateful to Dr. Viloria and the LBUSD Board of Education for the opportunity to be part of a very special community. I can’t wait to get to work!” 

Under the direction of the High School Principal, the District Athletics Administrator is responsible for the planning, development, and implementation of the policies, regulations, guidelines, and procedures pertaining to a high school interscholastic sports program; and will serve as an administrator of record for the interscholastic sports personnel concerning sports and recreation activities.

 

Shaena Stabler is the Owner, Publisher & Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor & Writer.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: [email protected] for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: [email protected] with news releases, letters, etc.

949.315.0259

© 2021 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.