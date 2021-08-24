NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 68  |  August 24, 2021

LBPD Coffee and a Paw Wow 082421

LBPD Coffee and a Paw Wow

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

LBPD Coffee brown lab

Four-legged and two-legged residents joined members of the LBPD on Saturday morning at Laguna Beach Coffee Company for Coffee and a Paw Wow!

LBPD Coffee kids

Little locals enjoyed friendly conversations with our officers and treats 

LBPD Coffee white retrievers

Dogs meet and greet as owners “paws” to chat. Coffee with a Cop brings police officers and the community members they serve together – over coffee – to discuss issues and learn more about each other. Coffee with A Cop was launched in Hawthorne, Calif., in 2011.

 

