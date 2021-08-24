NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 68  |  August 24, 2021

Art in Public Places 082421

“Art in Public Places” – Adventure by Yuri Kuznetsov

By DIANNE RUSSELL

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

This is the 23rd article in our weekly series featuring Art in Public Places. Since there are over 100 pieces of public art scattered throughout Laguna, it will take a while to cover them all.

Some of the art you see around Laguna Beach is the result of two city programs: “Public Art and Murals” and “Art in Public Places.” The goals of the Public Art and Murals and Art in Public Places (adopted in 1986) initiatives are to create diverse art installations of the highest quality that will, over decades, reflect the city itself and its citizens, and improve the quality of life; and to be a source of pride to all Laguna Beach residents. 

Art in closeup

Click on photo for a larger image

Created by Yuri Kuznetsov, the “Adventure” mural depicts a limo filled with humans and animals, including alligators, giraffes, and a few unidentifiable creatures

Installed in 2002, Adventure, a mural painted by Yuri Kuznetsov, was created through donations to Community Art Project (CAP). It is located in Peppertree Lot #2, on Forest and Ocean.

Currently, Kuznetsov is exhibiting at the Festival of Arts and Art-A-Fair. Born in 1961 in Russia, he graduated in 1986 from the highly acclaimed and renowned Mukhina Art Academy in Saint Petersburg. In 1998, Kuznetsov competed the “People to People International Art Ambassador Program.” As a winner of the competition, he was invited to the United States to Northridge University in California. Since then, he has been living in Orange County, continuing his colorful and whimsical paintings for patrons of his art. He uses acrylic and oil on canvas.

Art in sideways

Click on photo for a larger image

Kuznetsov’s whimsical paintings can’t help but make you smile 

As described in a recent Stu News article, Kuznetsov’s childhood was fueled by folktales and physical and artistic freedoms. At age 9, after expressing an interest in art, his mother whitewashed his bedroom walls, armed him with colorful cans of paint, and allowed her son to spend his days expressing his imagination. He painted bright animals, animated people, cars, and creative creatures. When he ran out of room, she whitewashed over the old and he started anew.

Kuznetsov participated in approximately one hundred exhibitions in Sochi, Moscow, Germany, Vancouver, New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Aspen, Telluride, and Santa Fe. His works are in private collections throughout the world, including in the U.S., Sweden, Great Britain, Holland, Germany, Japan, France, Australia, New Zealand, Finland, and more.

In addition to Laguna Beach, Kuznetsov’s works are on display in San Diego, Calif., La Jolla, Calif., and Santa Fe, N.M. He was accepted as a new artist for Art-A-Fair 2016 (two awards won – best new artist, second-best in mixed media) and Art San Diego 2016.

Art in rear

Click on photo for a larger image

Kuznetsov’s childhood days were filled with the freedom to be imaginative

To look at a painting by Kuznetsov is to transcend the time, distance, and faith that separate us. When face to face with one of his works, the possible oneness of the world is painted clearly for you across his canvas in vibrant reds, yellows, blues, and greens. And, for one brief moment, all the chaos that is our modern way of life slips away and you are smiling.

In a 2019 interview with Voyage LA Magazine, he said, “I understood that being an artist it means to be creative, open-minded, be professional, curious, be sharp-minded, and never lose the interest to life in all its aspects. I see this World being warm, kind, always unique and be opened to any creature on our Earth Planet.”

Adventure is located at 322 Forest Ave and Ocean in the Peppertree parking lot.

For a map of Art in Public Places (not every piece is listed), click here. 

To apply for the Arts in Public Places program, click here.

 

