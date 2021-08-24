NewLeftHeader

 August 24, 2021

Where’s Maggi Answer 082421

Where’s Maggi – the answers!

Maggi found nice attention to detail on this window opening – it’s along the Montage, on the side facing Coast Highway. Kathy Panzl noticed it, too, and so have quite a few of our readers, including Rosaura Ulvestad, Clara Candelaria, Rosalind Russell, Cheryl Post, Kathy Bienvenu, Diane Van Dalfsen, Barbara Amaroso, Claudia Redfern, Nancy Wade, Laurie Kirkland, Wendy Pearce, John Joseph, Janene Freitas, Louise Thornton, Ward Blackburn, Mark Porterfield, Scott Downes, Mary Hill, and Susan Sherman.

There were also comments of admiration: Janet Bescoby (“I love this piece of art.”), Seymour Gorelick (“I walk my dog there every morning.”), Kathy Yao (“Wherever you were, this sculpture is beautiful!”), Gary Sanserino (“What a beautiful entrance!”), Cathy Bosko (“Have always admired this piece of art.”), and Don Whitlatch who acknowledged the artist, “Terry Thornsley’s (RIP) wonderful sculpture at the Montage Resort…”

The piece is called Peacescape; it was funded by the Montage in 2003 as part of the City’s Art in Public Places program.

Thanks, everyone, for playing along! 

Check in on Friday for a new photo challenge.    

Where's Maggi 8 24 21

Sculptural detail – at the Montage Resort 

 

