NewLeftHeader

scattered clouds

72.1°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 13, Issue 68  |  August 24, 2021

Meet Pet of the Week Pip 082421

Meet Pet of the Week Pip

Pip is currently taking over Pet of the Week. He is a six-year-old spayed Pomeranian mixed with a little Sheltie. Pip is extremely active, playful, and very friendly to all. He is a small yet mighty companion to have by your side, and is looking for a new place to call home. Pip is truly a lifelong friend that enjoys being adventurous as often as he can be. Nancy Goodwin, shelter director, is hoping to have Pip adopted as soon as possible.

Meet Pet of the Week Pip

Click on photo for a larger image

Pip is a small yet mighty companion who is looking for a new friend to take him in 

The Laguna Beach Animal Shelter adoption procedures are designed to make sure that both the potential family and the animal adopted are in the very best situation possible. Due to their approach to adoption, the shelter’s return rate is five percent as compared to the national return rate of 50 percent.

The LB Animal Shelter is located at 20612 Laguna Canyon Rd. For information on adoption procedures, call (949) 497-3552 or go to www.puplagunabeach.org/our-pets.php.

 

Shaena Stabler is the Owner, Publisher & Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor & Writer.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: [email protected] for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: [email protected] with news releases, letters, etc.

949.315.0259

© 2021 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.