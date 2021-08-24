NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 68  |  August 24, 2021

Dennis’ Tidbits 082421

Dennis’ Tidbits

By DENNIS McTIGHE

August 24, 2021

Storm predictions are way more accurate these days

Dennis 5June gloom in late August? This is supposed to be the warmest time of the year here in Laguna with a normal high of 78, but temps over the weekend were struggling to reach 70 as a thick marine layer hovered for most of the day, with drizzle and very light rain on Saturday that lingered until almost noon, keeping those temps way down. Local ocean temps, however, were at near normal readings at around 68-70. 

We’re still really lucky here in Laguna as we’re only dealing with some gray skies while folks in other parts of the country are watching their homes being torn off their foundations from severe flooding from up to 17 inches of rain in the short span of 24 hours near Nashville, Tenn. That’s like one and a third seasons for us in 24 hours!

Then you’ve got yet another landfalling tropical system terrorizing the Northeast, which very rarely sees a system make it that far north, thanks to the super-warm Gulf Stream and some help from some unusual steering mechanisms. Flash flooding has never been this widespread as it has in the summer of 2021.

If there’s any good news in all this, it’s that in 2021 forecasting where these tropical systems’ destinations and eventual landfalls occur is way more accurate today than back in the early days, where storm prediction was in its infancy and predicting where these cyclones would end up was a real crapshoot.

Through today’s ultra-modern technology springs forth a new weather term, known as steering mechanisms, which are surrounding highs and lows away from the cyclone that greatly dictate where the storm will go and ultimately how long its life span will be. Here’s the rundown:

From birth, the hurricane lives in an environment that constantly tries to kill it and ultimately succeeds. The hurricane tends to survive while it is over warm water, at least 80 degrees, but its movement is controlled by the forces which drive the storm ashore or over colder water beyond the tropics. In these non-nourishing environments, the cyclone will fail and die. The thrust away from the tropics is the clockwise curve which propels Atlantic hurricanes into the eastern U.S., known as the Bermuda High. 

Even before a hurricane forms, the embryonic storm has forward motion, generally driven by the easterly flow of an air movement system of the tropic latitudes, featuring east to west flow of the atmosphere in which it is embedded. As long as this westerly drift is slow, less than about 20 mph, the young hurricane may intensify.

More rapid forward motion generally inhibits intensification in the storm’s early stages. Entering the temperate latitudes north of the Tropic of Cancer, some storms may move along at more than 50 mph, but such fast-moving storms will overtake their energy and ocean swells and soon weaken. The last three significant storms were actually born off western Africa and survived that long journey across the Atlantic, causing major problems upon their landfall in Mexico, the Florida Panhandle, and the Northeast. More on that in Friday’s edition of Stu News Laguna

Until then, have a safe and healthy week, ALOHA!

 

